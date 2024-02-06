Arrest reports from Dec. 11-Jan. 24 Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 5, 2022 and Dec. 11, 2023-Jan. 24:

Alabaster

March 5

-Blane Ivan Wayne Bragg, 36, of Springville, capias warrant.

Jan. 15

-Briana Nicole Young, 28, of Montgomery, alias warrant (driving while license suspended).

-Erica Andrea McDuffie, 32, of Center Point, capias warrant (running stop sign), capias warrant (operating vehicle without insurance), capias warrant (expired tag) and failure to comply with court order.

-Kristal Lynn Sims, 52, of Alabaster, failure to obey court order, capias warrant (UPOP) and capias warrant (failure to comply).

-Larry Calhoun, Jr., 52, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (Jefferson County Sheriffs Office).

-Andrew Ray Mann, 32, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Debra Jill Hummel, 46, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor.

Jan. 16

-Karen Suyapa Aguilar-Flores, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 17

-Andra Shields, 54, of Alabaster, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – theft of property 4th.

Jan. 20

-Madeline Claire Christian, 22, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.

-Jaelin Crista Higgins, 21, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Jan. 21

-Tracy D. Giles, 53, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Amy Nicole Thompson, 31, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Valnica Strong Garner, 40, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance, forgery – forged instrument and trafficking in stolen identities.

-David A. Hancock, 54, of Talladega, alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked).

-Ashley Marie Rankins, 36, of Evergreen, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Hamilton Ortega Orozco, 20, of Alabaster, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Denis Rodriguez Garcia, 25, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Frank Arthur Combs, III, 58, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Calera

Dec. 11

-Richard Alexander Bartko, 28, domestic violence – third degree.

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 58, FTA – switched tag and FTA – driving while revoked.

Dec. 13

-Ralph Daniel Peavy, 41, failing to appear switched tag.

-Antonia Lasha Brewer, 36, FTA – driving while suspended.

Dec. 14

-Jalan Dejuan O’Neal-Brown, 24, alias writ of arrest – unlawful possession of marijuana 2.

Dec. 15

-Daryl Quenton Berry, 26, harassment and criminal trespass third degree.

Dec. 17

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 29, FTA – vehicle entering from private road.

Dec. 18

-Gustavo Aguilar Navarrete, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 19

-Tyler Blain Miller, 30, FTA speeding and FTA driving while revoked.

-Bruce Edward Lovejoy, 46, FTA.

-Julio Diaz, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Dec. 20

-James Edward Floyd, 45, FTA – driving under the influence first.

Dec. 21

-Jenah Haleigh Renee Herrick, 26, FTA expired tag.

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 31, court committal.

Dec. 23

-Marcus Tyler Hood, 34, attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.

-Sabrina Ann Frederick, 43, possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 24

-Kendrick McCoy, 40, assault third degree.

-Kenrick McCoy, 40, harassment.

-Melissa Ann Watts, 36, domestic harassment.

-Michael Patrick Brown, 40, failure to appear.

-Kendrick McCoy, 40, possession of marijuana second degree, open container of alcohol in a veihlce and driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled.

Dec. 28

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 20, fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, theft of property third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

-Victoria McClain Flowers, 49, FTA.

Dec. 29

-Theresa Ann-Payne, 68, domestic violence 3rd – assault.

Jan. 2

-Jonteris Lee McCarter, 26, bail jumping second.

-Tracy Elizabeth Sullivan, 49, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 3

-Christy Utset Henderson, 50, FTA – switched tag.

-Aubrey Allen Duckett, 37, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

Jan. 4

-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, court committal – miscellaneous.

-Damarion Montrey Jones, 20, failure to appear – carrying concealed weapon, failure to appear – possession of marijuana 2nd and failure to appear – no proof of insurance.

Jan. 5

-Tiara Sade Williams, 34, failing to appear (traffic).

-James Dangelo Hanna, Jr., 26, failing to appear – driving without first obtaining.

-April Michelle Pitts, 42, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 7

-Lena Marie Layfield, 36, possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence 3rd – harassment.

Jan. 8

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 29, FTA – vehicle entering from private road.

-Marquis Antoine Bembo, 39, FTA running stop sign.

-Rhonda Kay Spindlow, 66, court committal.

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 52, FTA – resisting arrest, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – attempting to elude.

Jan. 9

-Arthur Lee Stokes, 35, harassment.

Jan. 11

-Brandi Rachelle Roberts, 39, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Bria Shundale Browning, 26, FTA no proof insurance, FTA expired tag and FTA drive while suspended.

Jan. 12

-Felipe Montoya Perez, 34, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 13

-Christopher William Stout, 41, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Michael D. Robinson, 45, failing to appear attempting to elude, failing to appear switched tag and failing to appear failure to safety belt.

Jan. 14

-Jamerius Eugene Underwood, 31, FTA – driving without first obtaining.

Jan. 15

-Peter Corey Eichelberger, 57, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and public intoxication.

Jan. 16

-Jamie Lee McMillian, 41, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 17

-Luis Fernando Diaz-Lopez, 27, failure to appear – driving under the influence – first offense.

-Christopher Tramell Hale, 56, obstructing justice using a false identity, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 18

-Michael Warren Smith, 32, FTA – attempting to elude, possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – resisting arrest, FTA – reckless driving, FTA – switched tag, FTA – expired tag, FTA – refusal to display proof of insurance, FTA – failure to maintain lane, FTA – passing on the right, FTA – failure to wear safety belt, FTA – vehicle entering from private road, FTA – running stop sign and FTA – expired drivers license.

-Amanda Lee Salser, 33, court committal.

-Robert Douglas Webb, 48, court committal – 2 days.

-Roy Edward Glaser, 66, court committal – miscellaneous.

Jan. 19

-Amber Elaine Tucker, 38, driving while suspended and FTA – failure to register vehicle.

Jan. 21

-Christopher Tyler Pilato Weldon, 31, failure to appear expired tag.

Helena

Jan. 14

-Eric Dewayne Billings, 48, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping second degree.

Jan. 17

-Tonya Jo Ann Melvin, 49, bail jumping second degree.

-Jose Angel Tinoco Salazar, 23, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ashley Nicole Johnson, 36, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Pelham

Jan. 14

-Frances Paschal, 51, of Woodstock, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Justin Green, 32, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Justin Green, 32, of Birmingham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice and public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 15

-Jordan Hamilton, 32, of Anniston, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Jan. 16

-Cameron Harris, 18, of Leeds, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 17

-Luis Diaz Lopez, 27, of Hoover, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jonathan Young, 34, of Montvallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Marquise Stephens, 33, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

Jan. 18

-Steven Malcom, 50, of Tarrant, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Courtney Alexander, 20, of Moundville, harassment or harassing communications – simple assault.

Jan. 19

-Carl Erwin, 47, of Chelsea, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Amanda Lewis, 45, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or marijuana in the second degree.

Jan. 20

-Jack Wakefield, 34, of Centerpoint, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Rene Macedonio Miranda, 20, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.