Helena gets 4 goals from Rumage in 10-0 shutout to start season Published 8:58 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Publisher

HELENA – The Helena girls soccer team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2024 season than the one the Huskies got on Friday, Feb. 2 against Oneonta.

The Huskies dominated from start to finish, scoring seven first-half goals and three in the second half to finish off a 10-0 mercy rule victory to begin their new season.

It was a good start for a team that has postseason hopes this year while competing in one of the most challenging areas in the state with the likes of Indian Springs, Briarwood and Pelham.

Three of the four in the area are ranked inside the top 10 to begin the season with Briarwood at No. 3 and Indian Springs at No. 7 in addition to the Huskies at No. 10.

Last season, it was Indian Springs and Briarwood who escaped the area to make the postseason with the Huskies just missing out following a couple of tight, heartbreaking losses.

This year, the determination is to earn redemption, and that started in the opening game.

A big reason for the fast start to the season was multiple goals from three different players, including an impressive night from Baileigh Rumage.

Rumage started her year by not only earning a hat trick but adding a fourth goal and one assist for a nine-point effort.

She was joined by Miah Rosener and Ashlynn Beery with multiple goals as well. The two seniors had two goals each to contribute to the final score, while Rosener added an assist for a five-point night.

Kate Hendrix and Ashlyn Northrop also finished with one goal each, while Northrop tied for the team high with two assists. Ava Garner added two assists to match her, while Addison Foxworth and Henley Havens also finished with one assist each.