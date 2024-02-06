Letter from the Mayor: Nurturing our progress Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

As mayor of our beautiful city, I am committed to the prudent management of our finances, ensuring that we have robust controls in place to safeguard our resources and maintain a healthy reserve for any unforeseen emergencies. Helena has been able to maintain over $4.5 million in reserves, which is a testament to our commitment to financial stability and preparedness. This reserve provides us with a safety net to address unexpected challenges and ensures that essential services can continue uninterrupted, even in times of crisis. It is our responsibility to be good stewards of the public’s funds, and I am dedicated to upholding this principle for the benefit of all our citizens.

While we strive to maintain fiscal responsibility, we also face challenges in preserving our public spaces and facilities. The unfortunate incidents of vandalism and damage to our city parks, restrooms, and playgrounds not only mar the beauty of our community but also impose a significant cost in terms of resources, time, and taxpayer dollars. I urge all citizens to join us in protecting these shared spaces by being vigilant and proactive. If you see something amiss, please speak up. Whether it’s damaged property, suspicious activities, or any other concern, I encourage you to report it to the Helena Police Department at (205) 663-6499 or through our City Action Center on the official city website. Your alertness and cooperation are vital in helping us preserve the integrity of our public areas and ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all.

On a brighter note, I am excited to invite everyone to mark their calendars for Thursday, March 14th, from 6 to 8 pm at the Helena Sports Complex for the much-anticipated “Taste of Helena” event. This delightful occasion will showcase the culinary talents of our local businesses, offering a delectable array of their finest dishes for all to savor. The “Taste of Helena” is not only an opportunity to indulge in exquisite flavors but also a chance to support a worthy cause. All proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting the Future Business Leaders of America program at Helena High School. By participating in this event, you will not only enjoy a delightful evening but also contribute to the growth and development of our next generation of business leaders. Your presence and support are invaluable in nurturing the potential of our youth and investing in the future prosperity of our community.

In conclusion, I am deeply committed to ensuring the financial well-being of our city, preserving our public spaces, and fostering community engagement. Your involvement and collaboration are essential in achieving these goals, and I urge you to join me in safeguarding our resources, reporting any concerns, and supporting our local initiatives. Together, we can continue to build a vibrant and resilient community that we can all be proud of. Thank you for your ongoing support, and I look forward to seeing you at the “Taste of Helena” event as we come together to celebrate our city and invest in its future.

Together As One,

Brian