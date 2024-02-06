Lhoist purchases 136-acre property zoned for light manufacturing in unincorporated Shelby County Published 11:57 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Two local landowners recently finalized the sale of privately-owned property in an area of unincorporated north Shelby County to Lhoist Group. The property, located near Calera, is currently zoned as M-1 for light manufacturing.

Leitman-Perlman, which is a commercial real estate company headquartered in Birmingham, announced the $6,145,451 sale of the 136-acre property in a public media release on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“Marc Perlman brokered the deal on behalf of two neighboring families, combining efforts and property lines to entice international miner and lime producer Lhoist into purchasing,” said Megan McIllwain, media contact for Leitman-Perlman. “At just under 140 acres, it’s a sizable return for the local sellers.”

Brokered by Marc Perlman, the deal was co-listed with April Sharpe of RE/MAX Advantage South and followed from a process begun by an existing client that sought to sell property they had inherited.

This interested party was then combined by Perlman with the owner of a neighboring parcel of land to create a combined sale that presented more leverage and attractive offers from the market.

“Being able to present a larger land parcel provided a tremendous opportunity for our clients and their families,” Perlman said. “Shelby County has become a desirable area for distribution and manufacturing companies, and properties of this size are increasingly rare.”

The deal for the property, which sits near an Alabama Department of Transportation office on US Highway 31 and features nearby access to I-65 off of Exit 231, was finalized on Jan. 18 and ownership of the property has officially since been handed over to Lhoist Group.

Lhoist is a familiar name to the local community, especially within Calera, and serves as an international minerals and lime producer.

As of this time, no plans for the property nor planned releases of relevant information have been publicly announced.

Also detailed in the release was the existence of a second parcel of land, that stands at 29.85 acres in size and sits directly across the street from the sold property, that is currently listed on the market. That property is currently listed at $2 million.

Those seeking more information on the sale are encouraged to visit Leitman-Perlman, Inc.’s official website at Leitmanperlman.com or to call 205-803-3000.