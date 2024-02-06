Montevallo dominates West Blocton to advance to sub-regionals Published 9:20 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

CENTREVILLE – The Montevallo Bulldogs defeated the West Blocton Tigers for the third time this season, but this win meant just a little bit more.

The Bulldogs officially booked their place in sub-regionals and the area championship game with their 50-13 win over West Blocton in the Class 4A, Area 8 semifinals at Bibb County High School on Monday, Feb. 5.

Defense was the name of the game for Montevallo from the very beginning as the Bulldogs held the Tigers to just two points in the first quarter.

On offense, all of the scoring flowed through Tristan Stoutermire as the Montevallo post presence scored all 14 of her team’s first-quarter points.

After the Bulldogs led 14-2 going into the second quarter, she only helped grow them grow the lead from there. Stoutermire had seven more points in the second to give herself 21 points in the first half.

The only difference between the first and second quarter was that the rest of Montevallo’s offense found their shooting form.

After Stoutermire lit up the scoreboard by herself in the first quarter, five different Bulldogs scored in the second, including Maegan Gentry, who had four points during the quarter.

Once again, Montevallo kept West Blocton to just one field goal in the entire quarter and took a 31-4 lead into halftime.

They repeated that defensive performance after the break, surrendering just one basket for the third straight quarter.

The Bulldogs kept adding points to their total as A’mariona Davis led another balanced attack with four of her team’s score of 13 in the third quarter.

With a 44-6 lead going into the fourth quarter, Montevallo remained in cruise control the rest of the way as it sealed the 37-point win, and more importantly, a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Stoutermire led both teams with a game-high 23 points. 21 of those points came in the first half and all 23 came before the end of the third quarter.

In addition, Davis and Cherish Eason each scored six points and Gentry, Zabdy Perez and Tarahji Sullens each had four points apiece in the win.

Montevallo will face area tournament hosts Bibb County for the area championship on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. before moving on to the sub-regionals. A win in the area title game would guarantee a home sub-regionals game for the Bulldogs.