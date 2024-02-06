Municipal police reports for Dec. 11-Jan. 23
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 11, 2023-Jan. 23:
Alabaster
Jan. 15
-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Independence Court.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (rental storage facility). Stolen was a space heater valued at $79.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Alabaster Boulevard (residence/home). Damaged were a 2021 Kia K5 LXS tires.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of 9th Way SE (residence/home). Stolen was a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $4,600.
-Capias warrant running stop sign and capias warrant operating vehicle without insurance from 1st Street North and Highway 68.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).
-Failure to obey court order and capias warrant unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Alias warrant of arrest (Jefferson County Sheriffs Office) from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $501.69.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $610.86.
-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Caribbean Circle (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor from Highway 68 and Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Jan. 16
-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 119.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (government/public building). Damaged was the rear of the trailer.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $89.38.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money and other valued at $30.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $5.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238. Damaged was automobiles; Toyota Tacoma valued at $1.
-Information only from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $24.45.
Jan. 17
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged were fuel pumps valued at $36,000.
-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31, Calera.
Jan. 18
-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; Silver Honda CRV EXL valued at $3,000.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (commercial/office building).
-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberly Woods Way (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a catcher mitt; Wilson 33 A2000 Series CM3 valued at $299.99.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (hotel/motel/etc.)
-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was an automobile; gray Honda Civic Sport FWD valued at $1.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was an automobile; gray Lexus IS250 and glass windows valued at $5,001.
Jan. 19
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories (passenger side mirror), vehicle parts/accessories (rear bumper) and vehicle parks/accessories (passenger side taillight) valued at $150.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Cedar Grove Court (construction side). Stolen were three pallets of roofing shingles valued at $6,000.
-Forgery – forged instrument and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous item valued at $109. Recovered was fake $100.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a drivers side view mirror.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Industrial Road. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson Shield.
-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen was Orion vape, Delta THC 50mg pills, chocolate bar, CBG gummies and CBD gummy squares valued at $96.96.
Jan. 20
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $690.25. Recovered was Clorazepate.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (field/woods). Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $399.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an awning valued at $0.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a base ball glove valued at $299.99.
-Destruction only from Old Highway 31 and 13th Avenue SE.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the bumper of a white Ford Expedition.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a white door frame valued at $250.
Jan. 21
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Massey Road and Oakwood Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms; Sig Sauer and firearms; Adams Arms.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Smith and Wesson Shield valued at $1.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road and Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Harassing communications from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).
-Forgery – forged instrument and trafficking in stolen identities from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual flim 8mg/2mg, negotiable instruments, miscellaneous social security numbers and credit/debit card.
-Assault third degree from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked) from the 6900 Block of Buc-ees Boulevard, Leeds.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; air horn valued at $16.15.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen was assorted bills and assorted vape pens valued at $1,026.94.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 5 grams of marijuana.
-Minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication from Highway 31 and South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Calera
Dec. 11
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from Calera.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 400 Block of Weather Vane Road.
-Sodomy first degree from Calera.
-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65.
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property 4th degree from Calera.
-Sexual abuse second degree and sexual misconduct from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Death investigation from the 80 Block of Hawthorn Drive.
-Agency assist – traffic pursuit from the 2600 Block of Highway 16.
Dec. 12
-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Notice of trespass from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Driv.e
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Incident – dog running at large from Calera.
-Property damage – private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 13
-MVC from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.
-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of 16th Street.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.
Dec. 14
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole Place.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.
-School – school bus incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 16.
-Assault third degree from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 10900 Block of Highway 42.
-Attempting suicide – suicidal thoughts from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.
Dec. 15
-Domestic incident and assault third degree from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.
-Information only – vehicle towed from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property 3rd from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-Burglary first degree, domestic violence third assault, assault third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 17
-Rape first degree and possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
Dec. 18
-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.
-Incident from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 19
-Forgery – forged instrument and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence third assault from the 300 Block of Addison Drive.
Dec. 20
-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 2500 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only – miscellaneous from Calera.
Dec. 21
-Domestic incident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.
-Abandoned vehicle in roadway from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Domestic violence 3 – harassing communications and harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Information from the 100 Block of Moss Hill Lane.
-Notice of trespass – notice of trespassing from Calera.
-Domestic incident – information from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.
Dec. 22
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Street.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
Dec. 23
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – drug overdose from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 24
-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.
Dec. 25
-MVC from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
Dec. 26
-MVC from the 32300 Block of Highway 31.
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.
Dec. 27
-MVC from the 600 Block of Foundry Road.
-MVC from the 5100 Highway 31.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 22.
Dec. 28
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Village Drive.
-MVC from the 400 Block of 15th Street.
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 50 Block of Rockbay Lane.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Theft 4th – shoplifting from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 40 Block of Beverly Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Calera.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.
Dec. 29
-Incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-MVC from the 7700 Block of Highway 70.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Dec. 30
-Incident from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Brown Road.
Dec. 31
-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Jan. 1
-Discharging firearm into occupies dwelling from the 100 Block of Highway 209.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.
Jan. 2
-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of 9th Street.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.
-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.
Jan. 3
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft – fourth degree, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Incident – property damage from Calera.
Jan. 4
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Burglary third degree from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-Domestic violence 3rd assault and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.
Jan. 5
-Agency assist from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Death investigation – miscellaneous from Calera.
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 6
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Boulevard.
-Property damage – private property from the 200 Block of Crisfield Circle.
Jan. 7
-Information only – missing person located from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 8
-Notice of trespass – incident/notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.
Jan. 9
-MVC form the 7500 Block of Highway 70.
-Rendering false alarm from the 2500 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.
-Fraud – identity theft and theft of property 3rd – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Dog complaint from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 10
-Incident from the 40 Block of Highway 89.
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 200 Block of 19th Street.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
Jan. 11
-Death investigation from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 301.
-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer from the 0 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.
Jan. 11
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Calera.
Jan. 12
-Harassing communications from Calera.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 Block of Cedar Lake Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.
-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
Jan. 13
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree from Calera.
-Theft of property first degree – motorcycle from Calera.
-MVC from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Theft of property 4th – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Summerchase Parkway.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft $500 or less from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.
-Dissemination/display of child pornography from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
Jan. 14
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.
-Incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole Place.
Jan. 15
-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Lost property from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.
Jan. 16
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile market 231.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.
-Runaway juvenile from the 70 Block of Highway 4.
Jan. 17
-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.
-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of highway 31.
Jan. 18
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Smokey Road and County Road 87.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Ivy Trace.
-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.
Jan. 19
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.
-Trespassing on school bus from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.
-Theft of property 4th notice of trespass from thee 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Buttercup Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Gaiters Drive.
-Attempting suicide – suicidal ideations from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.
Jan. 20
-MVC from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.
Jan. 21
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.
-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.
-Incident from Waterford Club Drive.
-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.
Jan. 22
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.
Helena
Jan. 14
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.
-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Terrace.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping second degree from Roy Drive and Jenkins Circle.
Jan. 16
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from Pleasant Place.
-Property damage from Old Cahaba Trace.
Jan. 17
-Miscellaneous from County Road 52 West at Drexel Road SE, Bessemer.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Coalmont Road and Hillsboro Parkway.
-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from Highway 93.
Jan. 18
-Miscellaneous from Helena Middle School.
-Parking prohibited from Highway 52 East and Mullins Drive.
-Domestic dispute from Hickory Point Drive.
Jan. 19
-Domestic dispute from the 9000 Block of Brookline Lane.
Jan. 20
-Miscellaneous information only from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.
-Miscellaneous from Branch Drive.
-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Oakleaf Circle.
-Animal complaint from 2nd Street.
Jan. 21
-Domestic violence – third degree from Kala Street.
-Domestic violence – third degree from Pup Run.
Jan. 22
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
Jan. 23
-Arrest for other agency from Old Cahaba Drive.
Montevallo
Jan. 16
-Property damage from County Road 22 (highway/street). Damaged was a front and rear bumper area and undercarriage valued at $3,000.
Jan. 17
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Valley Street (other/unknown). Stolen was currency and a Trustmark check valued at $2,858.39.
Pelham
Jan. 1
-Domestic violence from Helena Road.
-Drugs from Keystone Court.
-Animal bite from Birkdale Lane.
Jan. 2
-Drugs from Caliston Way.
-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Public assist from Cahaba Manor Trail.
-Miscellaneous from Huntley Drive.
Jan. 3
-Sex offense from Oak Mountain Commons.
-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
Jan. 4
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Assist/medical from Huntley Apartment Drive.
-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 5
-Found property from Admin Drive.
-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 6
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South.
-Property damage from Grey Oaks Court.
Jan. 7
-Assault from Chandalar Lane.
-Civil dispute from North Chandalar Lane.
-Property damage from Green Park South.
-Trespassing from Cahaba Manor Lane.
Jan. 8
-Fraud from Braxton Way.
-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.
-Animal welfare from Kelly Drive.
-Lost property from Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard.
Jan. 9
-Harassing communications from Holland Trail.
Jan. 10
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Applegate Trace.
-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Panther Circle.
-Traffic stop from Philip Davis Street.
-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 11
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Bearden Road.
-Public assist from Admin drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Huntley Parkway.
Jan. 12
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Yeager Parkway.
-Property damage from Amphitheater Road.
Jan. 13
-Lost property from Grey Oaks Drive.
-Traffic stop from Opportunity Drive.
-Assault from Helena Road.
Jan. 14
-Person with weapon from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from High Ridge Trace.
Jan. 15
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 16
-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Camellia Ridge Cove.
Jan. 17
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Cambrian Ridge.
Jan. 19
-Assist/medical from Wildewood Drive.
-Theft from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Pardue Road.
Jan. 20
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Valleydale Road.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 21
-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Camellia Drive.