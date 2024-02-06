Municipal police reports for Dec. 11-Jan. 23 Published 2:44 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 11, 2023-Jan. 23:

Alabaster

Jan. 15

-Alias warrant (driving while license suspended) from the 200 Block of South McDonough Street, Montgomery.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Independence Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (rental storage facility). Stolen was a space heater valued at $79.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Alabaster Boulevard (residence/home). Damaged were a 2021 Kia K5 LXS tires.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of 9th Way SE (residence/home). Stolen was a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $4,600.

-Capias warrant running stop sign and capias warrant operating vehicle without insurance from 1st Street North and Highway 68.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).

-Failure to obey court order and capias warrant unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant of arrest (Jefferson County Sheriffs Office) from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $501.69.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $610.86.

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of Caribbean Circle (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and ignition interlock misdemeanor from Highway 68 and Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 16

-Information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 119.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (government/public building). Damaged was the rear of the trailer.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $89.38.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money and other valued at $30.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $5.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238. Damaged was automobiles; Toyota Tacoma valued at $1.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $24.45.

Jan. 17

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged were fuel pumps valued at $36,000.

-FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – theft of property 4th from the 5100 Block of Highway 31, Calera.

Jan. 18

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of Smokey Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; Silver Honda CRV EXL valued at $3,000.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (commercial/office building).

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberly Woods Way (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a catcher mitt; Wilson 33 A2000 Series CM3 valued at $299.99.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (hotel/motel/etc.)

-Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was an automobile; gray Honda Civic Sport FWD valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Damaged was an automobile; gray Lexus IS250 and glass windows valued at $5,001.

Jan. 19

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of 1st Street North (hotel/motel/etc). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories (passenger side mirror), vehicle parts/accessories (rear bumper) and vehicle parks/accessories (passenger side taillight) valued at $150.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Cedar Grove Court (construction side). Stolen were three pallets of roofing shingles valued at $6,000.

-Forgery – forged instrument and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous item valued at $109. Recovered was fake $100.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a drivers side view mirror.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 95 and Industrial Road. Recovered was a Smith and Wesson Shield.

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen was Orion vape, Delta THC 50mg pills, chocolate bar, CBG gummies and CBD gummy squares valued at $96.96.

Jan. 20

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $690.25. Recovered was Clorazepate.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (field/woods). Stolen was negotiable instruments valued at $399.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was an awning valued at $0.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was a base ball glove valued at $299.99.

-Destruction only from Old Highway 31 and 13th Avenue SE.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was the bumper of a white Ford Expedition.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a white door frame valued at $250.

Jan. 21

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Massey Road and Oakwood Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were firearms; Sig Sauer and firearms; Adams Arms.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Smith and Wesson Shield valued at $1.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Fulton Springs Road and Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Harassing communications from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Forgery – forged instrument and trafficking in stolen identities from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered was Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual flim 8mg/2mg, negotiable instruments, miscellaneous social security numbers and credit/debit card.

-Assault third degree from the 700 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked) from the 6900 Block of Buc-ees Boulevard, Leeds.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; air horn valued at $16.15.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen was assorted bills and assorted vape pens valued at $1,026.94.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 at mile marker 242 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 5 grams of marijuana.

-Minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication from Highway 31 and South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Calera

Dec. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft of damage) from Calera.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 400 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-Sodomy first degree from Calera.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65.

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property 4th degree from Calera.

-Sexual abuse second degree and sexual misconduct from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Death investigation from the 80 Block of Hawthorn Drive.

-Agency assist – traffic pursuit from the 2600 Block of Highway 16.

Dec. 12

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property wreck from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Driv.e

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Incident – dog running at large from Calera.

-Property damage – private property from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 13

-MVC from the 1700 Block of Highway 75.

-Stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of 16th Street.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 200 Block of Camden Lake Drive.

Dec. 14

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole Place.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11800 Block of Highway 25.

-School – school bus incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Highway 16.

-Assault third degree from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 10900 Block of Highway 42.

-Attempting suicide – suicidal thoughts from the 100 Block of Oakwell Street.

Dec. 15

-Domestic incident and assault third degree from the 300 Block of Country Side Circle.

-Information only – vehicle towed from the 9100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property 3rd from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Burglary first degree, domestic violence third assault, assault third degree and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 17

-Rape first degree and possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

Dec. 18

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

-Incident from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 19

-Forgery – forged instrument and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence third assault from the 300 Block of Addison Drive.

Dec. 20

-MVC from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 2500 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only – miscellaneous from Calera.

Dec. 21

-Domestic incident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of 9th Street.

-Abandoned vehicle in roadway from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Domestic violence 3 – harassing communications and harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Information from the 100 Block of Moss Hill Lane.

-Notice of trespass – notice of trespassing from Calera.

-Domestic incident – information from the 600 Block of Waterford Lane.

Dec. 22

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Spring Street.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

Dec. 23

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – drug overdose from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 24

-MVC from the 10200 Block of Highway 31.

Dec. 25

-MVC from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

Dec. 26

-MVC from the 32300 Block of Highway 31.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.

Dec. 27

-MVC from the 600 Block of Foundry Road.

-MVC from the 5100 Highway 31.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 13900 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 9000 Block of Highway 22.

Dec. 28

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Village Drive.

-MVC from the 400 Block of 15th Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from the 50 Block of Rockbay Lane.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Theft 4th – shoplifting from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 40 Block of Beverly Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Calera.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 2000 Block of Village Lane.

Dec. 29

-Incident from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-MVC from the 7700 Block of Highway 70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Dec. 30

-Incident from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Brown Road.

Dec. 31

-MVC from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 1

-Discharging firearm into occupies dwelling from the 100 Block of Highway 209.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-MVC from the 6400 Block of Highway 70.

Jan. 2

-Agency assist from the 10900 Block of 9th Street.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.

-MVC from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 22.

Jan. 3

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft – fourth degree, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Incident – property damage from Calera.

Jan. 4

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Burglary third degree from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-Domestic violence 3rd assault and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2100 Block of 16th Street.

Jan. 5

-Agency assist from the 1600 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from Calera.

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 4600 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 6

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 1200 Block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Property damage – private property from the 200 Block of Crisfield Circle.

Jan. 7

-Information only – missing person located from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 8

-Notice of trespass – incident/notice of trespass from the 2000 Block of Highview Way.

Jan. 9

-MVC form the 7500 Block of Highway 70.

-Rendering false alarm from the 2500 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Hermitage Lane.

-Fraud – identity theft and theft of property 3rd – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Dog complaint from the 100 Block of Waterstone Way.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 10

-Incident from the 40 Block of Highway 89.

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 200 Block of 19th Street.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

Jan. 11

-Death investigation from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 301.

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer from the 0 Block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Incident from the 8000 Block of Kensington Trail.

Jan. 11

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Calera.

Jan. 12

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 Block of Cedar Lake Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 11400 Block of Highway 25.

-Agency assist from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

Jan. 13

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree from Calera.

-Theft of property first degree – motorcycle from Calera.

-MVC from the 1900 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Theft of property 4th – $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft $500 or less from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Dissemination/display of child pornography from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

Jan. 14

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second degree from the 2000 Block of Kensington Court.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Union Station Way.

-Incident from the 1000 Block of Seminole Place.

Jan. 15

-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Lost property from the 100 Block of Greenwood Circle.

Jan. 16

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile market 231.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 234.

-Runaway juvenile from the 70 Block of Highway 4.

Jan. 17

-Incident – miscellaneous from Calera.

-MVC from the 7300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from the 5100 Block of highway 31.

Jan. 18

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Smokey Road and County Road 87.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Ivy Trace.

-MVC from the 11400 Block of Highway 22.

Jan. 19

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Briarfield Lane.

-Trespassing on school bus from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

-Theft of property 4th notice of trespass from thee 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Buttercup Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Gaiters Drive.

-Attempting suicide – suicidal ideations from the 300 Block of Summerchase Drive.

Jan. 20

-MVC from the 8400 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1900 Block of 18th Street.

Jan. 21

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassment from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 800 Block of 6th Avenue.

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Woodbine Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Waterford Cove Trail.

-Incident from Waterford Club Drive.

-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

Jan. 22

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 5700 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 42.

Helena

Jan. 14

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous from Bridlewood Terrace.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping second degree from Roy Drive and Jenkins Circle.

Jan. 16

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from Pleasant Place.

-Property damage from Old Cahaba Trace.

Jan. 17

-Miscellaneous from County Road 52 West at Drexel Road SE, Bessemer.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Coalmont Road and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Disorderly conduct and public intoxication from Highway 93.

Jan. 18

-Miscellaneous from Helena Middle School.

-Parking prohibited from Highway 52 East and Mullins Drive.

-Domestic dispute from Hickory Point Drive.

Jan. 19

-Domestic dispute from the 9000 Block of Brookline Lane.

Jan. 20

-Miscellaneous information only from the 300 Block of Helena Market Place.

-Miscellaneous from Branch Drive.

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Oakleaf Circle.

-Animal complaint from 2nd Street.

Jan. 21

-Domestic violence – third degree from Kala Street.

-Domestic violence – third degree from Pup Run.

Jan. 22

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

Jan. 23

-Arrest for other agency from Old Cahaba Drive.

Montevallo

Jan. 16

-Property damage from County Road 22 (highway/street). Damaged was a front and rear bumper area and undercarriage valued at $3,000.

Jan. 17

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Valley Street (other/unknown). Stolen was currency and a Trustmark check valued at $2,858.39.

Pelham

Jan. 1

-Domestic violence from Helena Road.

-Drugs from Keystone Court.

-Animal bite from Birkdale Lane.

Jan. 2

-Drugs from Caliston Way.

-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Public assist from Cahaba Manor Trail.

-Miscellaneous from Huntley Drive.

Jan. 3

-Sex offense from Oak Mountain Commons.

-Property damage from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

Jan. 4

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Assist/medical from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 5

-Found property from Admin Drive.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 6

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Drugs – pros def from Interstate 65 South.

-Property damage from Grey Oaks Court.

Jan. 7

-Assault from Chandalar Lane.

-Civil dispute from North Chandalar Lane.

-Property damage from Green Park South.

-Trespassing from Cahaba Manor Lane.

Jan. 8

-Fraud from Braxton Way.

-Domestic violence from Admin Drive.

-Animal welfare from Kelly Drive.

-Lost property from Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard.

Jan. 9

-Harassing communications from Holland Trail.

Jan. 10

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Applegate Trace.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Panther Circle.

-Traffic stop from Philip Davis Street.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 11

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Bearden Road.

-Public assist from Admin drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Huntley Parkway.

Jan. 12

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Lost property from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Yeager Parkway.

-Property damage from Amphitheater Road.

Jan. 13

-Lost property from Grey Oaks Drive.

-Traffic stop from Opportunity Drive.

-Assault from Helena Road.

Jan. 14

-Person with weapon from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from High Ridge Trace.

Jan. 15

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Drugs – pros def from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Suspicious person/situation from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 16

-Identity theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Camellia Ridge Cove.

Jan. 17

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Cambrian Ridge.

Jan. 19

-Assist/medical from Wildewood Drive.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Pardue Road.

Jan. 20

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Valleydale Road.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 21

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Camellia Drive.