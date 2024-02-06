Renovations progress at Alabaster’s Veterans Park Published 9:51 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Renovations are continuing to make progress at Alabaster’s Veterans Park as the city adds amenities toward the back of the park, including eight pickleball courts and a new playground in addition to the new turf that has been laid onto the baseball and softball fields.

The final touches are being bade to the park’s baseball and softball fields which will soon be finished. The park’s baseball and softball programs are expected to take the field beginning next week. While the turf on the fields is finished, Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner believes the final touches will be completed in just over a month.

“I (would) say that sometime in March the fields will be done, but a lot of that is weather dependent,” Wagner said. “It could be a little earlier or little later, who knows. We’re all just really excited about the additions.”

The pickle ball courts and playground are coming along swiftly, and the city of Alabaster took to social media last week to show the progress. Wagner also expressed his excitement for the facility along with the positive feedback the city has received.

“I think a lot of people are looking forward to it, and I am as well,” Wagner said. “I also have kids, and I know they aren’t the only ones excited for the playground. Every time we post, the community takes over the comments with their excitement.”

The city of Alabaster included $3 million worth of improvements to Veterans Park in the planned budget for the 2024 fiscal year. Once the facility renovations are complete, the park is planning on using the rest of that budget to improve the memorial areas of the park.

They have already begun to rework the landscaping in the memorial area in the park, and Wagner said the city’s goal is to make a more prominent and permanent memorial to local veterans. They will be working with veterans’ groups to maintain something that will be fitting to honor local veterans.