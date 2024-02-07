Back-to-back champions: THS Warriorettes secure second Game Day Live National Champions title Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thompson High School’s Warriorettes are currently journeying home from the National Dance Team Championship where they secured the Game Day Live National Champions title for the second year in a row.

The Warriorettes competed in Game Day, Small Varsity Kick, Junior Varsity Kick and Junior Varsity Pom during the championship which was held in Orland, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

“We are extremely proud of our students and the dedication they have for their team,” said Emily Bennett who serves as one of the THS Warriorette coaches alongside Harlie Wilson. “These students train and practice for many hours a week to prepare for this one moment in Orlando.”

This year the THS Warriorettes reclaimed the title of Game Day Live National Champions after the dance team and pep band competed together bringing the traditions of THS to the Nationals floor. They competed against other teams in the Nation from Louisiana to Massachusetts.

“While dance and band are not practicing, they work very hard to support other sports and activities at our school,” Emily said. “ I am so thankful for our amazing school system, administrators and parents. None of what Mrs. Wilson and I do could be possible without their support.”

During the championship, the Varsity Warriorettes took seventh in the Nation in Small Varsity Kick and the Junior Varsity team took fourth in the Nation in Junior Varsity Kick.

“I also have to say a big thank you to Mr. (Graham) Bennett and Mr. (Jamiah) Robbins,” Emily said. “Both of these directors went along for the ride last year when I introduced them to the idea of Game Day Live. But this year, they took it to a whole new level and we could not be successful in this division without them.”

Emily also expressed her gratitude for the support of THS Assistant Principal Bradley Boy who traveled with the team to Orlando.

“As a school, we are incredibly proud of the way these talented students represented Thompson High School and Alabaster City Schools on this trip to national competition,” Boy said. “It gives me a great deal of satisfaction watching students achieve goals while using their talents and abilities perusing their passions.”

Boy said the competition proved once again that it is the focus of ACS to have students compete at the highest levels in arts, athletics and academics.

“We are blessed as a system to have leadership that prioritizes helping students become champions of their future,” Boy said.

Those interested in getting involved in joining the award-winning THS dance team will soon have an opportunity during the interest meeting which will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at THS.

“We are excited about what the future holds for our team,” Emily said.