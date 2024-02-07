Luther Sherman Humphries Published 9:44 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Luther Sherman Humphries, age 75, veteran of the Vietnam War and former Chief of Police in Wilsonville, Alabama, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, in Martin, Tennessee. Sherman was born in Wellington, Alabama on December 6, 1948, to George Sherman Humphries and Margaret Burgess Humphries.

He attended Alexandria High School where he graduated in 1967. In 1969,

he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country in the Vietnam War from August 1969 – August 1970. He was honorably discharged in April 1971. The U.S. Army recognized Sherman for his service by awarding him the National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Medal (with 60 device), the Vietnam Service Metal (with 2 Bronze Service Stars) and the Combat Infantry Badge.

After his service, Sherman and his family relocated to Shelby County, Alabama where he followed his father’s footsteps and began his career in law enforcement. He served as the Chief of Police in Wilsonville from 1973 – 1985.

Sherman is preceded in death by his parents, George Sherman Humphries, and Margaret Burgess Humphries; brothers-in-law, Terry Newman and Paul “Slim” Curvin, by now we are sure, that he and Paul are gathered under a shade tree singing and playing their guitars.

Sherman is survived by his dedicated wife of 25 years, Diane Tillman Humphries; children, LeAnn Rigney (Curtis), Grant Humphries (Janette), Page Miller (Terry); stepchildren, Dennis L. Waldrop (Amy), Dena M. Jones (Tracy); grandchildren, Cheyenne, John, Matthew, Andrea, Philip, Ashley, Billy, Skylar, Natalie, Tommy, Justin, Dawson, Conner, Cole, Cooper, Ricky Joe, Lilly, Kayla, Buster, Tanner, Ashley, Ty; and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much.

He is also survived by his brothers, Jackie Humphries (Colleen), Jason Humphries (Emily); sisters, Brenda Curvin, Norma Newman, and Gay Woods (Phillip) and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

A private burial will be conducted by Charter Funeral Home and held at The Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama where he will be laid to rest. The family would like to thank the staff at AHC McKenzie Nursing Home and Gentiva Hospice staff for their loving care for Sherman in his final days.