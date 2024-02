Miss America visits with students in Shelby County Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Berry Middle School in north Shelby County hosted the 2024 Girls Engaged in Math and Science (GEMS) event on Saturday, Feb. 3. The special guest speaker was Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, who is a nuclear engineer from Wisconsin. Students heard her inspirational story and learned about engaging in math and science.