TMS dance team places 3rd in Nation for Junior High Kick Published 4:41 pm Wednesday, February 7, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ORLANDO Fla. – The Thompson Middle School dance team is on its way home from Orlando, Florida after successfully completing the season with accolades at the UDA National Dance Team Championship.

“I am excited to report that we have earned third place in the Nation for Junior High Kick at the UDA National Dance Team Championship,” said Audra Faust, the coach of the TMS Dance Team. “We are so excited to return home as bronze medalists. This is the first time ending our season in the top three since 2018.”

The TMS dance team has been competing in the National Dance Team Championship since 2016 and this year’s lineup features the largest team TMS has seen with a total of 18 girls—12 of which were brand new to the team and kick line this year. The song of choice for kick this year was “I Will Wait” by Mumford and Sons.

Nicholas Clement with NKC Choreography handled kick choreography for the team this year and Instructor Stephanie Waid helped the team on acro and dance technique. Diana Wagoner served as the TMS dance team’s medical assistant.

“We are so appreciative of our ACS (Alabaster City Schools) administration, the ACS Board of Education and our TMS administration,” Faust said. “I am also personally thankful to our TMS Dance parents for all their support this year.”

The TMS dance team is comprised of the following eight graders:

Abbie

Charlie

Emma

Hannah

Kassidy

Lauren

Mackenzie

Madison

Maycie

The TMS dance team is comprised of the following seventh graders: