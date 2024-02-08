Arrest reports from Jan. 21-28 Published 10:25 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 21-28:

Montevallo

Jan. 21

-Travis Derran Anderson, 20, of Selma, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Jan. 24

-Daniel Patrick Draper, 52, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 27

-Israel Gambo Borbonio, 38, of Jemison, firearm possession by an alien.

-Israel Gambo Borbonio, 38, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Alan Domingo Eulogio Velazquez, 27, of Hoover, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Jan. 28

-Anthony Germaine Tarver, 40, of Centreville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 21

-Guy Ross, 57, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Anesha Baker, 40, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 22

-Bradley McGee, 30, of Rossville, Ga., public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Fredrick Pierce, 36, of Montgomery, criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.

-Girand Dorsey, 39, of Montgomery, criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.

Jan. 24

-Corey Johnson, 46, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Jan. 25

-Rodney King, 43, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Andrew Harris, 45, of Odenville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Jan. 26

-Breanna Suttles, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Jan. 27

-James Faulk, 53, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Felicia Lawson, 51, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Anthony Caffey, 35, of Alabaster, assault in the third degree – simple assault.