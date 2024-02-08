Arrest reports from Jan. 21-28
Published 10:25 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 21-28:
Montevallo
Jan. 21
-Travis Derran Anderson, 20, of Selma, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Jan. 24
-Daniel Patrick Draper, 52, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 27
-Israel Gambo Borbonio, 38, of Jemison, firearm possession by an alien.
-Israel Gambo Borbonio, 38, of Jemison, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Alan Domingo Eulogio Velazquez, 27, of Hoover, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Jan. 28
-Anthony Germaine Tarver, 40, of Centreville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Jan. 21
-Guy Ross, 57, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is canceled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Anesha Baker, 40, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 22
-Bradley McGee, 30, of Rossville, Ga., public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Fredrick Pierce, 36, of Montgomery, criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.
-Girand Dorsey, 39, of Montgomery, criminal conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.
Jan. 24
-Corey Johnson, 46, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Jan. 25
-Rodney King, 43, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Andrew Harris, 45, of Odenville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Jan. 26
-Breanna Suttles, 26, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Jan. 27
-James Faulk, 53, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Felicia Lawson, 51, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Anthony Caffey, 35, of Alabaster, assault in the third degree – simple assault.