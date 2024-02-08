Columbiana to host second Arbor Day tree giveaway Published 10:10 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – Those interested in procuring their very own tree will have the opportunity to do so during the Columbiana Beautification Board’s second Arbor Day tree giveaway on Saturday, March 2.

The Columbiana Beautification Board will hold its second tree giveaway in collaboration with the Alabama Forestry Commission on March 2 from 8 a.m. to noon at Old Mill Square Park near the Broadway. There will be tree signs leading attendees to the destination and a tent will be set up.

“Last year we were surprised by the large turnout for our first ever Arbor Day event,” said Lisa Strickland Davis, chairman of the Columbiana Beautification Board. “People were lined up prior to the opening time. We gave away over 200 trees last year. This year we have secured a few more saplings and hope to give everyone the opportunity to take home some great trees.”

This year there will be 10 varieties of bare root saplings for people to choose from, including crab apple, redbud, white dogwood, American hornbeam, red maple, persimmon, bald cypress, tulip poplar and scarlet oak. There will be care guides for each variety of sapling with planting directions. Attendees are asked that each family limit themselves to three saplings while supplies last.

“Columbiana has also started the process and been approved to become one of Alabama’s newest Tree City USA members,” Davis said. “It’s a great achievement, and it reflects the importance and benefits that trees bring to our community. We are committed to the mission of being part of the Tree City USA Community. This is our way of giving back.”