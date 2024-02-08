Jefferson State’s annual Merritt Memorial 5K set for March 16 Published 10:53 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The 10th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at Hoover’s Veterans Park.

Runners will have the opportunity to enjoy a low-cost 5K with swag bags, T-shirts and medals for winners. participants may run, walk or take advantage of the “sleep in” option, with all proceeds from the race going toward scholarships for Jefferson State students in need.

After the race, there will be fun activities for the whole family including a DJ, inflatables, face painting and more. Free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be served in addition to the offerings from on-site vendors including Chick-fil-A, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Baba Java coffee and more.

The Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K is held in honor of Jefferson State Community College’s former president Dr. Judy M. Merritt, who was the first female president of an Alabama college and served for 35 years. Judy, as she preferred to be called, embodied the spirt of Jefferson State and the college’s mission to serve all in our community.

5K registration costs $20 prior to Feb. 16, $25 from Feb. 16 to March 16 and $30 the day of the race. Registration is $15 for college students and those ages 18 and under (use code “STUDENT” at checkout). The Virtual Challenge and Sleep In 5K are available for $15.

All participants will receive a swag bag, including the race day T-shirt but a shirt is only guaranteed if registered before Feb. 16.

Find more information and register at Jeffersonstate.edu/5k.

Sponsorships opportunities are available. Learn more at Jeffersonstate.edu/5k/2024-sponsors.