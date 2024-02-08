Land transactions for Jan. 19-26 Published 10:15 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 19-26:

Jan. 19

-J L Lane Properties LLC to JMB FP Investment Company LLC, for $525,000, for Lot 1 in Calera Marketplace.

-Shannon McGuire to Sumona Sara Akhter, for $300,000, for Lot MG4 in McGuire Family Subdivision.

-Kotte Living Trust to Kotte Enterprise LLC, for $219,800, for lot 36 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Envirobuild Inc. to Letarvius Copeland, for $59,900, for Lot 202 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

-T3 Properties LLC to Venkatreddy Chintareddy, for $548,000, for Lot 3 in Airport Commons.

-Argenis Zabala to Edward Murphree, for $960,000, for Lot 13 in Greystone 8th Sector Phase I.

-Colleen B. Carden to ST Holdings LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 117 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Gary Roden to Gary Michael Roden, for $789,400, for Lot 18 in Brock Point Resurvey of Lots 9-13 and 18-23.

-Edward Murphree to Eddie Dotson, for $2,800,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 1 East and Lots 1 and 3 of Bart’s Subdivision..

-Marcie T. Williams to Tracy Spradling, for $440,000, for Lot 1 in Broken Bow 1st Addition Second Phase.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to Robert McLeroy, for $240,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings III LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 11 in Timber Park Phase I Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ramamohana Guttikonda, for $403,000, for Lot 12 in Dawsons Cove.

-Corie Wallace to Darrin Marlow, for $46,000, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Southern Capital Managers LLC to Alexandria A. Meyer, for $184,900, for Lot 14 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-Cynthia Marie Hilbrich to Khalia Wilkinson, for $315,000, for Lot 153 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Melody Overton to C. Bryan Crumpler, for $85,000, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Daniel T. Ellis to Patti Griffin, for $700,000, for Lot 1024 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-George B. Hinds to Rebecca Nicole Blackwell, for $29,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Corey Self, for $408,000, for Lot 25 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Guy C. Allbrook to Guy C. Allbrook, for $268,400, for Lot 59 in Quail Run.

-James Edward Datcher to Ruth Datcher, for $11,110, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Doug Mims to Simon Wesley Bowen, for $445,000, for Lot 344 in Willow Oaks.

-Virginia Lusco to Terry Joe Wyatt, for $50,000, for Lot 1 in Pitchford Subdivision.

Jan. 22

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Mariah Birkenfeld, for $280,760, for Lot 119 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-FYR SFR Borrower LLC to FYR SFR TRS LLC, for $295,000, for Lot 197 in Chandalar South Fifth Sector.

-Gregory Dream Homes LLC to Vihari Sornapudi, for $399,900, for Lot 101 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Justin Mills, for $245,000, for Lot 106 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Mary S. Nichols to David Shaw, for $3,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Julie Ann Palmer to Jacquelyn Gray Moor, for $255,000, for Lot 75 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Chrystal Shelton, for $258,530, for Lot 96 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-Elaine Webb Booth to Elaine Webb Booth, for $249,840, for Lot 99 in Stagecoach Trace First Sector.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Bailey Jones, for $248,115, for Lot 7 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Andrew Bond, for $546,000, for Lot 736 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Hildegard Ibs Roberts to Total Restoration LLC, for $405,000, for Lot 103 in Weatherly Oxford Sector 10.

-J & L Properties LLC to Charles E. Whitmore, for $239,000, for Lot 137 in Hayesbury Phase I.

-Beverly Elaine Southern to Vickie Ann Vick, for $19,772, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Van Tuong Khong, for $264,420, for Lot 30 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Bunnat Heng, for $314,575, for Lot 94 in Harpers Creek Subdivision Sector 2A.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Samuel Charles Serio, for $248,905, for Lot 6 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Cody Osmer to Lindy Fehrenbacher, for $250,000, for Lot 83 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Brian C. Richey to Brian C. Richey, for $207,400, for Lot 72 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Barry Michael Wesson, for $325,100, for Lot 89 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-David Patrick Cecil to Charles Danforth Saggus, for $450,000, for Lot 21 in Oak Meadows 21st Sector.

-Locia Jones to Michael Roberson, for $250,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Holland & Holland Properties LLC to Stuart E. Holland, for $360,010, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Patricia L. Dove to Mark A. Armstrong, for $109,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Benson Rental Properties LLC to Eddie Benson, for $114,660, for Lot 5 in Benson Estates Part of Lot 1 and Lot 5.

-William O. Worley to John D. Morell, for $669,500, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

Jan. 23

-Justin Duckett to Michael J. Marassa, for $606,000, for Lot 13 in Southpointe Ridge Final Plat.

-LaTosha Moultrie to Brian Hodge, for $220,000, for Lot 19 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Richard K. Walker, for $539,807, for Lot 225 in Simms Landing Phase 2B.

-R. Dale Peterson to Ponder Plumbing LLC, for $378,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-James M. Hendley to Margaret Lynn Hendley Harrell, for $228,100, for Lot 173 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Nathan Jones to Nathaniel Allen Jones, for $247,260, for Lot 13 in Meadowlark.

-Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC to Jonathan Allen Ferguson, for $235,000, for Lot 121 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Jerry W. Booth to Rafael Mancilla Torres, for $75,000, for property in Section 26, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Christopher R. Smitherman to Aurora Luna, for $300,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Allen Peel to Shelby Investments LLC, for $750,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Shannon L. Ganier to Trange Hong Nguyen, for $187,000, for Lot 4 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Gloria Cabaniss to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Valley Subdivision Second Sector.

-Christopher D. Benninger to Edgar Saul Toral Galicia, for $262,000, for Lot 2 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

Jan. 24

-Marilyn Sue Whiddon to Kevin Ray Simpson, for $482,500, for Lot 8 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase I.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Caitlyn J. Dougherty, for $720,434, for Lot 1824 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-Tammy Nabors to Maegan Osborn Rice, for $14,880, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Kimberly Sawyer to Jose Olsen Rivera Dominguez, for $265,000, for Lot 52 in Hamlet 7 Sector.

-Anne Smith Steidinger to Sharon F. Greer, for $365,000, for Lot 41 in Golden Meadows.

-Patrisha Lynn Kifer to Bond & Harkins Properties LLC, for $212,372, for Lot 200 in High Ridge Village Phase Seven.

-Eric R. Hull to Emily Brooke Hull, for $275,940, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Stephan R. McCluskey to Barbara N. Weldon, for $225,000, for Lot 548 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Leigh Pounds to Nicholas Sawyer, for $392,500, for Lot 430 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Tracie Young to Connie R. Bryson, for $438,700, for Lot 473 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Christopher S. Garner to Christa D. Garner, for $23,000, for Lot 96 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Embridge Fine Homes LLC to Charles Conboy, for $725,057, for Lot 969 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Charles D. Hobbs to Corey Hebert, for $855,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Town Builders Inc. to Douglas Matthew Castek, for $850,000, for Lot 15-21 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-Barry Allan Heine to Barry Allan Heine, for $307,100, for Lot 7-6 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-James Welton Butler to James Welton Butler, for $188,000, for Lot 18 in Triple Springs 2nd Sector.

Jan. 25

-Paul Campbell to Ross Thompson, for $359,000, for Lot 55 in Valley Station 2nd Sector.

-Carol A. Bruser to Deborah L. Dumas, for $329,900, for Lot 12 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Phase.

-James Corley Parsons to Dominion South Oak LLC, for $1,222,427, for Lot 1 in South Oak Trust Subdivision.

-Sixseven D. LLC to JMR Properties LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 5 in Westside Industrial Park.

-John Judson Hand to Kenneth Tuttle, for $339,000, for Lot 1 in Kates Creek Subdivision.

-Joseph N. Colquett to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $232,000, for Lot 49 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tracey B. Nance, for $343,885, for Lot 26 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Daniel Ray Beavers to Terri Ann Balentine, for $377,900, for Lot 2 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

Jan. 26

-Kelley Wilson to Juston Thomas Dailey, for $650,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Stephanie Dawn Smith to Gabriela Marquez, for $198,500, for Lot 20 in Bermuda Lake Estates First Sector.

-TCG Chelsea Acres LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,248,000, for Lots 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 71, 72 and 73 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1 Phase 1B.

-Ricky M. Turner to Jodi Homan McNulty, for $998,500, for Lot 3213 in Highland Lakes 32nd Sector.

-James William Adams to Deborah A. Seale, for $90,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Eddleman Lands LLC to Hargis Christian Camp Inc., for $2,500,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Brianna Powell to Kathryn Nicole Burdette, for $165,000, for Lot 67 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Embridge Fine Homes LLC to Clyde Bridges Herring, for $566,536, for Lot 944 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Asmaa Naguib Ahmed to Ricky M. Turner, for $665,000, for Lot B-102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Joyce Moore Horton to Kerry Dale Horton, for $99,550, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Joyce Moore Horton to Kerry Dale Horton, for $13,490, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Joyce Moore Horton to Melissa Joyce Horton Matzke, for $101,150, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Sommer Lhoste to Jerry L. Roper, for $335,000, for Lot 43 in Old Brook Place.

-Billy Locklier to Locklier Family Trust, for $226,400, for Lot 52 in Portsourth Third Sector.

-Ryan W. King to James Schlaier, for $392,500, for Lot 101 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Joan Crawford to Martha Hobby Wright, for $349,900, for Lot 24 in Villas Belvedere.