Major League Fishing to host Redcrest Championship at Lay Lake Published 10:09 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

Lay Lake will be surrounded by crowds of spectators as professional anglers compete during this year’s Major League Fishing Competition.

The annual Redcrest Championship will take place at Lay Lake March 13-17. The tournament launch and takeoff location will be at Beeswax Landing at 245 Beeswax Park Road.

Each year, Redcrest showcases top MLF Bass Pro Tour Anglers competing for the Redcrest championship trophy and a $300,000 top prize.

MLF is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization and premiere outdoor entertainment brand. MLF uses its tournament fishing platform to share the passion of bass fishing with fans.

The Redcrest competition will feature 50 anglers, all using the MLF catch, weigh and release format.

“Redcrest is the culmination of our Major League Fishing season,” said Joe Opager, the director of communications for MLF. “It features 50 of the top anglers from around the world, competing for the sport’s largest prize.”

Opager also shared that the competition will be livestreamed.

“We’ve got cameras out on the water, there’s an official in each boat and fans will get to tune in either online or on the MOTV app,” said Opager.

In addition to the Redcrest competition, MLF will also be hosting an Outdoor Sports Expo at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex. The Expo will feature hundreds of exhibitors and activities. The expo is held each year in accordance with the championship event.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to join the live watch party, and even get to engage with MLF sponsors and exhibitors to see the latest tackle, gear, boats and outdoor equipment.

Following the competition each day, anglers will be brought to the Expo for a post-game show. The anglers will be talking about their days and any highlights.

The event is expected to bring thousands of people into town, in addition to the competing anglers and their families. Opager said that the projected economic impact is about $6 million.

“It’s a huge circus that we bring to town, in addition to just a fishing tournament,” Opager said. “It always seems to inject a level of excitement into local communities when we’re here.”

On the first two days of the tournament, all 50 anglers will be on the water. After day two, the top 20 anglers, figured by a two-day weight total, will advance to the Knockout Round. After the third day, the top 10 anglers will move on to the final championship round where the final placement is determined by the day’s heaviest weights. The top angler will be crowned Redcrest Champion.