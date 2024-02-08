Marriages for Jan. 16-31
Published 10:17 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Jan. 16-31:
-William Drew Flournoy and Megan Lynn Stoffregen.
-Shantel Marie Jones and Ronald Blake Carr, Jr.
-Megan Brooke Kallaher and Jackson Beck Freeman.
-Charles William Cook and Caitlyn Jade Harris.
-Jeffrey Alan Ray and Georgia Cook Reaves.
-Terence Wesley Head and Chiquitta Myeshia Stallworth.
-Fabiano Duarte Esteves and Regina Ianone Lupi Fernanda.
-Heath Ashley Whisonant and Tracy Jean Ray.
-Thomas Dylan Lofty and Kristen Violet Tart.
-Kayla Jordan Hill and Daniel William Yeager.
-Stewart Arthur Todd and Mary Rachel Pinckard.
-Frank William Daniel, Jr., and Lauren Kristine Smith.
-William Stephen Bass and Grace Elizabeth Morgan.
-Ara Quenate Silva Ferreira and Caroline Elizabeth Crumpton.
-Terry Lee Nall and Janna Lorene Duckett.
-Daniel Benjamin Serrano and Courtney Lee Turner.
-Morgan Elizabeth Newell and Jahir Fernando Castro Solorzano.
-Nascimento Everton Morais and Karla Stefani Gomes De Araujo.
-James E. Brazier, Jr., and Mary Boroughs Brazier.
-Anderson Louima and Lara Wilka Mercede Camacho.
-John Harris Jayne and Grace Marie Wever.
-Andrew Charles Burns and Madison Paige Davis.
-Wayne Yukon Shiflett and Miranda Shae Lee.
-Emely T. Lemus Contreras and Angel Uriel Miranda Alvarez.
-Timothy Michael Bullard and Jennifer Leigh Blackburn.
-Angelica Christine Sosa and Christopher Michael Velasquez Montilla.
-Jamie Foster Hood and Brandon Scott Harris.
-John Paul Rubiee Hinton and Breana Elise Hillyer.
-Abigail Lynn Wesson and Connor Mills Hamer.
-Charles Anatoli Taylor and Valentina Alexandra Langner.
-Brandon Deleon and Jenifer Jaquelin Canedo Lazcano.
-Samantha Marie Entrekin and Jacob Robert Cost.
-Vandy Rom and Daroth Keng.
-Brooke Rene McKinney and Thordon Thunder Kilgore.
-Brianna Earlyne Fowler and Julianna Deloris Thompson.
-Houston Brett Love and Kristine Joanne Donahoo.
-Roosevelt Smith and Wanda Hobbs Johnson.
-Courtney Wright and Tyisha Deanne Edwards.
-Hannah Elizabeth Rickey and Kameron Cooper Neal.
-Jacob Robert Foltz and Rosalinda Gonzalez.
-Jason Wesley Gilliland and Adana Elise Mitchell.