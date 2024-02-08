Marriages for Jan. 16-31 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Jan. 16-31:

-William Drew Flournoy and Megan Lynn Stoffregen.

-Shantel Marie Jones and Ronald Blake Carr, Jr.

-Megan Brooke Kallaher and Jackson Beck Freeman.

-Charles William Cook and Caitlyn Jade Harris.

-Jeffrey Alan Ray and Georgia Cook Reaves.

-Terence Wesley Head and Chiquitta Myeshia Stallworth.

-Fabiano Duarte Esteves and Regina Ianone Lupi Fernanda.

-Heath Ashley Whisonant and Tracy Jean Ray.

-Thomas Dylan Lofty and Kristen Violet Tart.

-Kayla Jordan Hill and Daniel William Yeager.

-Stewart Arthur Todd and Mary Rachel Pinckard.

-Frank William Daniel, Jr., and Lauren Kristine Smith.

-William Stephen Bass and Grace Elizabeth Morgan.

-Ara Quenate Silva Ferreira and Caroline Elizabeth Crumpton.

-Terry Lee Nall and Janna Lorene Duckett.

-Daniel Benjamin Serrano and Courtney Lee Turner.

-Morgan Elizabeth Newell and Jahir Fernando Castro Solorzano.

-Nascimento Everton Morais and Karla Stefani Gomes De Araujo.

-James E. Brazier, Jr., and Mary Boroughs Brazier.

-Anderson Louima and Lara Wilka Mercede Camacho.

-John Harris Jayne and Grace Marie Wever.

-Andrew Charles Burns and Madison Paige Davis.

-Wayne Yukon Shiflett and Miranda Shae Lee.

-Emely T. Lemus Contreras and Angel Uriel Miranda Alvarez.

-Timothy Michael Bullard and Jennifer Leigh Blackburn.

-Angelica Christine Sosa and Christopher Michael Velasquez Montilla.

-Jamie Foster Hood and Brandon Scott Harris.

-John Paul Rubiee Hinton and Breana Elise Hillyer.

-Abigail Lynn Wesson and Connor Mills Hamer.

-Charles Anatoli Taylor and Valentina Alexandra Langner.

-Brandon Deleon and Jenifer Jaquelin Canedo Lazcano.

-Samantha Marie Entrekin and Jacob Robert Cost.

-Vandy Rom and Daroth Keng.

-Brooke Rene McKinney and Thordon Thunder Kilgore.

-Brianna Earlyne Fowler and Julianna Deloris Thompson.

-Houston Brett Love and Kristine Joanne Donahoo.

-Roosevelt Smith and Wanda Hobbs Johnson.

-Courtney Wright and Tyisha Deanne Edwards.

-Hannah Elizabeth Rickey and Kameron Cooper Neal.

-Jacob Robert Foltz and Rosalinda Gonzalez.

-Jason Wesley Gilliland and Adana Elise Mitchell.