Municipal police reports for Jan. 17-29 Published 10:22 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 17-29:

Montevallo

Jan. 17

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Valley Street (other/unknown). Stolen was currency and a Trustmark check valued at $2,858.39

Jan. 20

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

Jan. 21

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Overland Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a white Toyota 4 Runner 2wd valued at $3,500.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 25 and Shelby Street (highway/street). Recovered was 3.0 grams of marijuana, Ruger EC9s 9mm pistol, 9mm magazine and seven 9mm bullets valued at $4.

-Trespass warning from Montevallo Villa Apartments (residence/home).

Jan. 24

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from Main Street (other/unknown). Stolen was a PNC banking account valued at $0.

Jan. 25

-Abandoned vehicle from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).

Jan. 26

-Property damage from Jeter Circle (school/college). Damaged was a 2016 Ford Taurus front bumper and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear bumper valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a 23 inch Blue Mountain Bike (unknown brand) valued at $220.

-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a rear passenger bumper and tail light valued at $300.

Jan. 27

-Firearm possession by alien from Highway 25 (convenience store). Recovered was a Smith and Wesson 32 cal valued at $200.

-Trespass warning from Montevallo (supermarket).

Jan. 29

-Trespass warning from Montevallo (specialty store).

-Harassment from Montevallo (residence/home).

Pelham

Jan. 22

-Theft from the 2300 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered were sunglasses valued at $1,100.