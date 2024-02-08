Sheriff’s reports from Jan. 11-17 Published 10:13 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Jan. 11-17:

Jan. 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 150 block of Warren Road, Alabaster. Various jewelry items valued at approximately $5,000 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 0 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 700 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. An ONN TV valued at $323, another ONN TV valued at $278, Xbox Series X valued at $328.90, Louis Vuitton Neverfull valued at $2,070, MCM Aren cross-body purse valued at $600 and MCM seasonal bag with gold chain valued at $300 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 21300 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Westminster Circle, Birmingham. A Regions check for $255.85 was stolen.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Bent River Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 160 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby. A SpyPoint Link Micro-S-LTE valued at $150 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Domestic violence-harassment third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

Jan. 12

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Hindering prosecution second degree from the 800 block of Bates Road, Vincent.

-Attempting to elude from the 800 block of Bates Road, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief from the 4500 block of Old Tavern Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Honda Accord sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2007 Mazda 6I Sport was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Sandpiper Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. $1,000 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Melton Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of Union Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Vincent Park Road, Vincent.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of New Williamsburg Drive, Shoal Creek.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. $3,000 in cash was stolen.

-Giving false name to law enforcement from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous grocery items totaling $72.19 were stolen.

Jan. 13

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, paraphernalia from the 21000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (approximately 5 grams) and a clear bong pipe with residue (approximately 80 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from Valleydale Road and Hillendale Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Subaru Forester was damaged.

-Incident from the 0 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of U.S. 231, Vincent.

-DUI-alcohol from the 400 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Open house party from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent.

Jan. 14

-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Skylark Drive, Birmingham.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent.

-Minor in possession or consumption of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Thompson Drive, Vincent. A black grinder with residue of a green leafy substance that appears to be marijuana and a CD/DVD with picture evidence of underage drinking were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from Thompson Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from Shelby County 39 at Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Quail Run Circle, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 700 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. A Town and Country SUV tire valued at $300 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver. An 11-millimeter socket wrench with socket valued at $10, approximately $20 of gas siphoned from truck and approximately $20 of transmission fluid drained from truck were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 474, Vincent.

-Missing person from the 1300 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 3300 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Fire investigation from the 700 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett. A single occupancy dwelling was burned.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Mountain Creek Road, Chelsea.

Jan. 15

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 300 block of Milam Drive, Vincent. A tractor battery valued at $150 was stolen, and battery cables valued at $100 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2020 Ford Fusion SEL was damaged (unknown amount).

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3000 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A speckled multicolored round pill was confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. An Old Angle iron built trailer, ball hitch with double axle valued at $6,000, a total of 60 galvalume panels valued at $5,000, five large acetylene tanks valued at $1,500, two Greenlee tool boxes valued at $1,000 and copper wire valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Lewis Road, Columbiana. “Maxines A Star” Palomino Mare blaze color socks on hind feet valued at $4,000 were stolen.

-Incident from the 0-100 block of Al-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from Waxahatchee Lane, Shelby.

Jan. 16

-MIssing person from Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. Thirteen joints totaling 4.6 grams of marijuana were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Old Highway 280, Westover.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Dogwood Drive Southeast, Leeds. Assorted supplements valued at $50 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs Village. A total of $6,353 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Couples Drive, Birmingham. A two-story residence was burned.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

Jan. 17

-DUI-alcohol from the 2500 block of Salem Road, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A DeWalt cordless forced air propane heater valued at $197.01 and two DeWalt 20-volt batteries valued at $218 were stolen.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A 2020 Ford F-350 was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 800 block of Huntingdon Trace, Chelsea. Paint damage on tailgate and driver’s side door of a 2022 Nissan Frontier was reported.