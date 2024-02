WATCH: The Beer Hog hosts 8th annual Guinness Beer Chili Cook Off Published 2:49 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Intern

The Beer Hog in Pelham hosted the 8th annual Guinness Beer Chili Cook Off on Saturday, Feb. 3. The event was a benefit for The Wings of Hope and Pediatric Foundation. ABC 3340’s James Spann was in attendance as a judge alongside Rick Karle. Everyone in attendance was able to enjoy live music while tasting the participants’ chili.