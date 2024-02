WATCH: Chelsea wins first area title since 2016 Published 11:32 am Friday, February 9, 2024

The Chelsea Hornets beat rival Oak Mountain 58-48 on Thursday, Feb. 8 to claim their first area tournament championship game since 2016. The Hornets led throughout and got 23 points from Avery Futch, including a 12-12 showing from the free throw line, in the win. They’ll now head to the Sweet 16 at Jacksonville State University next Tuesday.