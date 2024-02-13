Chelsea declares February as National Parent Leadership Month Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea declared February 2024 as National Parent Leadership Month and created a finance director position during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

During the mayor’s report, Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer delivered a proclamation to the Chelsea City Council declaring February 2024 as National Parent Leadership Month.

“Parent partnership is a critical and effective way to help families identify and build upon their strengths for themselves and their families and prevent child abuse and neglect,” read the proclamation. “National Parent Leadership Month is an opportunity to recognize, honor and celebrate these parents. They have a vital role in their local community, state and nation and across the world.”

Paula Bowman, who sits on the state advisory council, was present to receive the proclamation and expressed her gratitude to the Chelsea City Council for the proclamation.

“Thank you guys for recognizing February as National Parent Leadership Month,” she said.

In other news, the Chelsea City Council approved the following:

A resolution to create a finance director position.

A resolution to authorize payments to Verizon Wireless.

A resolution to authorize the mayor to execute a development agreement with HCI Chelsea, LLC.

A proposed ordinance to annex property located at 3883 Highway 109, Columbiana consisting of plus or minus 1.9 acres.

A proposed ordinance to declare property as surplus and authorize its lease.

After completing council business on the agenda, Picklesimer announced that business licenses are due for 2024 and penalties for delinquent licenses will be assessed beginning on Friday, Feb. 16. He also shared that fire contracts are out for citizens and are due for those who live in the Chelsea fire zone but are outside the city limits.

Picklesimer also announced that the annual Chelsea Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast is to set to take place at the Chelsea Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon and Chelsea Arbor Day is also planned for Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the community center.

The Chelsea City Council meetings for the month of March are set for Tuesday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 19 at Chelsea City Hall at 6 p.m.