Little Toro’s Learn to Skate Program comes to the Pelham Civic Complex Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Birmingham Bulls and Pelham Hockey are hosting a new session of the Little Toro’s Learn to Skate Program at the Pelham Civic Complex beginning on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The program and its next level, Learn to Play, are both year-round eight-week programs hosted at the Pelham Civic Complex at 500 Amphitheater Road in Pelham that seek to establish base level skills before youths begin in the sport of hockey.

The Little Toro’s Learn to Skate Program is intended for and scaled to children ages 4-17 and will be split up and sectioned into three courses. Basic 1, Basic 2 and Basic 3 will all focus on different base level skills associated with ice skating and the sport of hockey. Class participants will need to pass each level of the program in sequence prior to graduating to the Learn to Play program.

“In this introductory Future Bulls Program, children will learn the basic skating skills such as two-foot glides, forward swizzles and backwards swizzles, all of which will prepare them for Learn to Play,” read a summary from the program’s website.

Each class will take place on Thursdays from 6:45-7:45 p.m. and new sessions of classes begin every six weeks.

The cost to register in the program will be $150 for the program itself and $295 for a personal gear package that includes skates and a hockey stick. Although equipment is provided, program organizers encourage each participant to supply their own helmet and gloves if possible.

Although the latest session of the program begins on Feb. 15, those interested are still encouraged to register for positions and join the program. New registrants will be accepted into the program until the conclusion of the fourth week. Organizers have also indicated that late entries will receive a pro-rated cost at the time of registration relative to the time of registration.

Prior to registration, all skaters must be current members of USA Hockey. Those that have yet to register, may do so at Usahockey.com.

Should a participant finish the Learn to Skate program, they will be able to continue forward to the Learn to Play Program.

“Youth Learn to play introduces players to basic skating, puck handling and shooting skills to the more advanced skills including small area games to help reinforce these techniques before entering league play,” read the program’s website.

Those completing both learning programs will then be able to participate in the Pelham Youth Hockey League and other camps and clinics offered at the Pelham Civic Complex.

A parent or guardian of all skaters under the age of 17 are required to be present at the complex at all times during the course and all equipment lent by the program must be returned upon graduation from the program. Players that successfully finish the Little Toro’s program will be granted one free ticket to a Birmingham Bulls game.

Course registration can be located on the Pelham Youth Hockey website at Pelhamyouthhockey.sportngin.com/register/form/236337490.

Those with questions related to registering for the program are encouraged to contact Josh Harris by phone at 205-620-6448.