Michael Howard Published 8:47 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Michael Howard, age 68, of Sterrett, Alabama passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024 and is preceded in death by his parents; Billie Joe and Bobbie Jean Howard and brother; Christopher Howard. Mr. Howard is survived by his wife of 47 years Teresa Baker Howard, daughter; Tera McDaniel (Micah), son; Michael Todd Howard, grandchildren; Kendon McDaniel and Kace McDaniel and sisters; Melondie Brasher (Barry) and Shelia Wallace. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday February 18, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Kilgroe Funeral Home – Leeds with visitation from 1:00-2:00 at Kilgroe Funeral Home – Leeds.