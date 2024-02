WATCH: Helena dominates North Ridge in Sub Regionals Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Helena’s dominant 68-54 victory on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Helena High School punched the Huskies’ ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. After Helena scored the first basket of the game, they never looked back in the wire-to-wire win. The Huskies struck first with a Denton McDonald three-pointer to kick off a back-and-forth opening stretch.