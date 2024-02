Watch: Pelham cruises to win over Northridge to return to Sweet 16 Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Pelham Panthers have made a habit of playing their best basketball come February, and for the fourth straight season, that effort has led to a trip to the Sweet 16. Pelham dominated on both ends of the floor for a 54-27 win over the Northridge Jaguars on Friday, Feb. 9 at Pelham High School in the Class 6A girls basketball sub-regionals.