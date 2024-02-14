Alabaster approves railroad crossing program Published 11:20 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is working on a program that would alert residents when railroad crossings are blocked in advance so that they may reroute.

The Alabaster City Council approved a one year pilot agreement for a predictive railroad crossing program during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 12.

“We’re hoping that this will open up some doors for us to help ease some of the things that we deal with, with train crossings in our area,” Councilmember Kerri Pate said.

The approved resolution authorizes a one year pilot agreement with Train Crossing Communication System, TrainFo, to provide a system which notifies Waze, Daktronics Message Boards, 911 maps and ESRI ArcGIS on the status of railroad crossings.

“It’s a combination of a hardware sensor that is placed at the tracks themselves and software that relays the information about the status of the tracks to other applications such as Waze and other traffic management applications,” Alabaster I.T. Director Patrick Johnson said.

Johnson said the city will also use the information for a phone application it is working on that would notify citizens when there is a blockage on railroad tracks. The city can also take advantage of video message boards to display alerts, including the one at Veterans Park.

The program was approved at a cost not to exceed $38,990 but the city has applied for a $15,000 grant from Norfolk Southern to assist with the cost of the pilot program—bringing the year one total to $23,990 with a cost of $18,000 annually after the initial term.

Currently the approved the program only covers the two Norfolk Southern Crossings in the city which are located at Butler Road and Highway 17.

“Depending on how this pilot program works, the city will look at the other crossings in the next year and see if those are ones that we can cover as well with the same system,” Johnson said.

During the meeting, the City Council also approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a resurfacing project on U.S. 31 from the southern bridge end of the Interstate 65 overpass, Exit 231, to Fulton Lane Road and there to Exit 238.

According to Pate, the project will eventually travel U.S. 31 south towards Calera.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved the following: