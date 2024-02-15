Shelby County sets date for 2024 free landfill days Published 10:52 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County residents who wish to get rid of excess items and trash will have an opportunity to do so without charge during Shelby County’s two free landfill days.

The dates for this year’s free days at the landfill have been set by the Shelby County Commission for Saturday, March 30 and Saturday, Oct. 5.

“It’s just a great service that we’re able to provide for our citizens,” said Kevin Morris, chairman of the Shelby County Commission. “It allows our citizens two different days during the year to come remove debris, aid in spring cleanup and help them just by providing that free service.”

The two days give an opportunity for residents, churches and civic groups in Shelby County to dispose of trash and debris at the Shelby County Landfill at no charge. It is intended residential household debris and is limited to one ton trucks or less.

The landfill will be open at 7:30 a.m., and all participants must be unloaded and exit the facility by 3:30 p.m. The landfill does not accept hazardous waste, tires, vehicles, batteries or liquids of any type.

“A lot of people look forward to that day every year,” said Trey Gauntt, chief facilities management officer for Shelby County. “They use it as an opportunity to do their household spring cleaning.”

The free landfill days typically see around 1,000 customers visit throughout the day to deposit unwanted items. In order to cater to large number of expected attendees, Gauntt said the staff will prepare the entrance area and have stone placed on the ground to deal with mud in the event that it rains.

“Our staff at the landfill do an excellent job preparing for that day,” Gauntt said.

Shelby County Environmental Services is responsible for the daily operations, construction and maintenance of the landfill.

The landfill for the county is located at 401 Landfill Road, Highway 70. The business office can be reached at 205-669-3737, and office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.