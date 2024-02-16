Date set for opening of eighth annual American Village Festival of Tulips Published 2:40 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Following weeks of buildup and anticipation, representatives from the American Village in Montevallo have officially announced the opening date for the upcoming eighth annual American Village Festival of Tulips.

Although still tentative on 20 percent of the flowers being in bloom, recent progress surrounding the community’s flowers have led the American Village to comfortably set the opening date for the festival as Saturday, Feb. 24.

Admission to the family friendly event will cost $5 per person, with children aged 4 and under being offered free entry. In respect to their service, dedication and personal sacrifice, veterans and active serving members of the military will also be allowed free entry.

Attendees will be able, and are encouraged, to take a piece of the festival home with them thanks to tulips, including the bulb, being available for purchase at a rate of $2 each, tax included. Event T-shirts will also be available, however, no price has been announced for them at this time.

Event organizers have also confirmed that this year’s event will feature a collection of food trucks that will be present every Saturday throughout the course of the festival. For the opening day, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Simone’s Kitchen ATL and Terrific Treatz will all be on the grounds and ready to serve the public as they enjoy the festivities.

Throughout the course of the Festival of Tulips, with weather permitting, the American Village will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.