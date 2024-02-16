Montevallo to host 32nd annual Arbor Day celebration Published 12:07 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – Students and residents will have the opportunity to participate in one of city’s longstanding traditions while also obtaining their very own tree sapling during Montevallo’s Arbor Day celebration.

The Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board will hold the city’s 32nd annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recycling center at 1120 Overland.

“Arbor Day gives the Citizens of Montevallo and surrounding areas a chance to be part of being a Tree City,” Montevallo Mayor Rusty Nix said. “Being in the timber industry for 40 years, Arbor Day has a special place in my heart. By planting a tree, you become part of a renewable resource.”

As a part of the Montevallo Tree City Experience, there will be tables set up outside, under tents if necessary, where attendees can pick up bare root tree seedlings until supplies run out. There will be a variety of seedlings for attendees, including red maple, buttonbush, kousa dogwood, water oak, American elm, fragrant sumac, nuttall oak and ashe magnolia.

“Arbor Day has been a long standing project of the Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board designed to encourage the planting and conservation of trees,” said John McKinnon, chair of the Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board. “Montevallo has been recognized again as a member of Tree City USA and a report of the previous Arbor Day is an important part of the Tree City application. We would encourage everyone to attend our next Arbor Day.”

The city of Montevallo was officially recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a 2023 Tree City USA in January. Founded in 1976, Tree City USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Montevallo is part of a network of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide, with a combined population of 155 million.

Montevallo earned its recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements which consist of maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Montevallo are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”