Suspect receives gunshot wound during domestic incident in Chelsea

Published 6:02 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Noah Wortham

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating a case after a domestic incident with an armed suspect at Brandy Circle in Chelsea. (File)

CHELSEA – The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating a case after a domestic incident with an armed suspect at Brandy Circle in Chelsea.

At 11:29 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, Shelby County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute on Brandy Circle. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect received a gunshot wound to their lower extremities after a physical altercation broke out.

The suspect’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they have been transported to a Birmingham area hospital.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation under the direction of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office per the request of Sheriff John Samaniego.

Those who may have information pertaining to the case and its investigation are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or visit the website Crimestoppersmetroal.com.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

