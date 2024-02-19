24e Pelham punches with a purpose in preparation for Fight Night event Published 10:13 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – 24e Pelham Health and Fitness Club is currently preparing to host a free event that seeks to bolster all attendants with a night of empowerment raising awareness for domestic violence.

The third annual event in the series, 24e’s Fight Night, is set to take place on March 1 at 6 p.m. and will be held at the health and fitness club’s Pelham location at 2244-A Pelham Parkway.

For the first time in the event’s history, 24e has partnered with the non-profit organization SafeHouse in order to provide the event with a special focus and theme of “Punching with a purpose,” and combatting domestic violence.

“The event is centered around a martial arts inspired workout entitled BodyCombat by Les Mills,” said Ashley Boudreaux, a group fitness instructor at 24e. “BodyCombat is a high-energy cardio workout that is suitable for all fitness levels. This fiercely energetic and empowering workout is full of benefits. It will be sure to get your heart pumping, legs moving and possibly provide some much-needed stress relief.”

This will be the first time that the event will be held in Shelby County, and will be 24e Pelham’s first time hosting a Fight Night. While it is the third annual iteration of the outing, the first two were presented in Gardendale and Trussville respectively.

To the organizers, the event’s partnership with SafeHouse has made participating in the event’s presentation all the more powerful and inspiring.

“My hope is that this event brings awareness to our community that domestic violence is present, but that hope and relief is available with the resources SafeHouse provides,” Boudreaux said. “My inspiration behind this event is to not only punch & kick with others, but to present this type of exercise in such a way that leaves every single participant feeling unleashed and empowered.”

While the event is free for everyone to attend, monetary donations will be accepted for contributions toward SafeHouse. Organizers have also clarified that childcare will be provided during the event.

“Knowing that you are not alone in the fight is the most reassuring thing when days get long and the fight seems unbearable,” Boudreaux said. “I cannot think of a better partnership than this one. Punching with a Purpose to aid to end domestic abuse.”

Those who would like to know more about SafeHouse are encouraged to visit the organization’s website at Safehouse.org.

SafeHouse is a non-profit organization with a mission of empowering survivors of domestic violence through support and advocacy and educating the community to prevent future abuse.

Those who would like to know more about 24e Pelham, can visit their website at 24ehealthclubs.com/locations/pelham.