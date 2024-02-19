Police identify suspect that was shot during altercation at Brandy Circle Published 5:53 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – Nicholas Tyler Hardin, 20, has been identified as the suspect in a domestic incident that occurred on Feb. 17 which ended with a physical altercation and the discharge of a firearm.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11:29 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene of a domestic incident on Brandy Circle in Chelsea. Upon arrival, Hardin allegedly had a concealed pistol in his possession.

When deputies attempted to disarm Hardin, he purportedly became physically resistant and brandished the pistol before being shot in the lower extremities. Hardin was then taken into custody and transported by ambulance to a Birmingham area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It has not yet been determined if Hardin’s injury was the result of his own firearm or one of the deputies but the incident is under investigation.

“I am grateful for the quick response of our patrol deputies, the 911 dispatchers and the Chelsea Fire Department,” Sheriff John Samaniego said. “These first responders face immeasurable risks daily but remain steadfast in their service to our communities.”

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force, under the direction of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, is leading the investigation at the request of Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego.

“I am so deeply grateful that these deputies are safe and that they were able to return home unharmed at the end of their shift,” Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said. “I have complete confidence that the Major Crimes Task Force will conduct a thorough investigation and present their objective findings to the district attorney, and the offender in this case will face justice that’s appropriate for this incident.”

After his release from the hospital, Hardin was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardin remains in the Shelby County Jail on no bond due to a previous criminal charge.

Hardin was previously arrested in 2022 for two charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a gun after a call alerted authorities to a shooting at Brandy Circle.