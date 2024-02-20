Alabaster sets date for second ever Touch-A-Truck Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By RACHEL RAIFORD | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents will have the opportunity to see a variety of unique vehicles from across the city during Alabaster’s second Touch-A-Truck event.

Alabaster’s second Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, April 6 at Veterans Park from 1-5 p.m.

Dozens of vehicles from local businesses, agencies and city departments will be featured. There will also be food trucks available to feed those in attendance.

Many families are expected to be in attendance to see the unique vehicles and visit popular food trucks. The event take place shortly after the Parade of Teams for the city of Alabaster’s youth baseball, softball and soccer teams.

“We will already have a lot of families in the park for the parade, and we try to tag team and offer the Touch-A-Truck while we have everybody out there,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for the city of Alabaster.

Other than unique vehicles and popular vendors, the city also plans to have special activities available for children.

“We kind of make a big day out of it,” Wagner said. “We will have inflatable games for the kids, and it’s something we’re looking forward to this year.”

The city expects to have several of the city’s departments in attendance and some larger trucks such as garbage and dump trucks.

Those who want to learn more or would like to register a vehicle may visit Cityofalabaster.com/604/Touch-A-Truck-April or can contact Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley.