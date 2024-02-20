Avery O. Segers, Jr Published 10:51 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Avery O. Segers, Jr. of Linden, AL. passed from this life into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL.

Avery was retired from Fort James paper mill in Pennington, AL. After his retirement, he and his wife, Justine, enjoyed traveling and spending summers in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina. They enjoyed volunteering at various parks in the area.

Avery was very involved in the Linden community. He was a former volunteer fireman and Boy Scout leader. Until his later years, he was very active in his church. Avery was an avid fisherman and woodworker. He spent many hours creating beautiful things in his woodworking shop.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Justine; his three daughters: Cynthia Dukes (Michael), Sharon Sledge (Will), Cheryl Osborne (George); three granddaughters: Hillary Harrington (Michael), Lindsay Wilkinson (Eric), Morgan Griffith; William Sledge (Ashlyn), Amanda Seale (Benton); great grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Kaitlyn and Logan Harrington, Elly Grace and Everley Wilkinson, Wallace and Maddie Sledge, Sawyer and Houston Seale. He is survived by 2 sisters: Phyllis Vaughan and Lois Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery & Lois Segers.

A Celebration of his life was held, Saturday, February 18, 2024 at the O’Bryant Chapel in Linden, Alabama with Bro. Matthew Kelley & Alvin King officiating. Interment followed in the Beulah Land Cemetery in Sterrett, Alabama, with Dr. Stephen Trader, officiating at graveside.

Active pallbearers were Michael Dukes, Michael Harrington, Joshua Harrington, Mikey Harrington, Morgan Avery Griffith, Eric Wilkinson, and Jimmy Griffith.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered at obryantchapelfh.com

Arrangements made by O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.