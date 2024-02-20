Calera Main Street to kick off 2024 First Friday festival series on April 5 Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By MACKENZEE SIMMS | Staff Writer

CALERA – Returning for the fourth year, Calera Main Street’s First Friday summer festival series commences on Friday, April 5 and is scheduled to run through Aug. 2. Held from 6-9 p.m. in the Calera Courtyard, First Friday will feature a different theme and sponsor every month with the goal of promoting Calera’s historic district and its downtown merchants.

Calera Main Street is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to the revitalization of Calera’s downtown business district. According to Calera Main Street Director Jackie Batson, organizers and sponsors are currently in the process of planning to ensure that each month is fun and unique.

“Downtown Calera is looking forward to an even bigger and better event series as we enter our fourth festival season.” Batson said. “Everyone is looking forward to the completion of the Calera Courtyard, and hopefully we’ll be able to use some of the new and improved space before the end of this season.”

April’s First Friday sponsor, ERA King Real Estate, will kick off the festival series with the third annual Calera Crawfish Boil by Red Mountain Crawfish Company. While indulging with crawfish or the offerings from other food trucks, attendees can enjoy live music while perusing the work of local artists, crafters and makers.

As for the rest of the festival season, the following dates and themes have been announced:

April 5 – Calera Crawfish Boil – Presenting Sponsor: ERA King Real Estate

May 3 – Cinco de Mayo and Cornhole Tournament, benefiting MS Society – Presenting Sponsor: Sav Mor Food Outlet

June 7 – Backyard Bash – Presenting Sponsor: Shelby County Newspapers, Inc.

July 4 – Food, Fun and Fireworks! – Presenting Sponsor: Calera Parks and Recreation

August 2 – Back to School – Presenting Sponsor: Central State Bank

Calera Main Street is currently accepting applications for food trucks, artists, designers, makers, up-cyclers and local producers for the 2024 season. Those interested in applying to be an exhibitor may email events@downtowncalera.org with a description of what they sell.

Those interested in learning more information about the First Friday festival season, may visit Downtowncalera.org/events.