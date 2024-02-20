WATCH: Helena advances to first Final Four in school history

Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By Alec Etheredge

The Helena Huskies overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and a three-point deficit at the halftime break to take down McAdory 61-52 on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and advance to the team’s first Final Four in school history. Josh Williams finished with 26 points, including 19 in the second half, to help lead the team to victory in front of a big support system from the community. The Huskies will now compete in the Final Four on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Legacy Arena.

