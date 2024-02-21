Alabaster requests feedback from residents for new comprehensive plan Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster wants to hear feedback from citizens on what they want to see from the city in the next 15 years as it forms a new comprehensive plan.

The city of Alabaster is updating its comprehensive plan, entitled “Blueprint Alabaster,” and will be collecting feedback from residents at a community kickoff meeting on Monday, March 18 at Alabaster City Hall from 5:30-7 p.m.

“We want members of the public to be involved because this is really their plan,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for the city of Alabaster. “It’s going to determine how the city grows and develops moving forward. So, the more people we have participate in that meeting, the better.”

Alabaster is working with the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham for help on updating the city’s comprehensive plan which is intended to act as a blueprint to develop specific strategies and actions that will address issues regarding land use, future growth and development, transportation, housing and infrastructure and public services.

The Blueprint Alabaster kickoff meeting will feature a come-and-go atmosphere for those who wish to visit city hall and provide feedback and input on the city’s future.

“We’re really focusing in the comprehensive plan on infrastructure and public services and things like that and helping us plot a path moving forward,” Wagner said. “Any feedback that people have, it’ll be valuable while we’re formulating the plan.”

During the meeting, there will be different tables set up with information on the plan with opportunity for attendees to provide written feedback and the Alabaster Planning and Zoning Commission will be hold a rolling presentation.

“Come as long as you can or short as you want to, provide your feedback and learn a little about it and then head out,” Wagner said.

In addition to the public meeting, the city is also holding a survey for residents to fill out online that asks questions regarding the Alabaster Fast Forward projects, quality of life, growth, pressing needs, desired amenities and more. The city has also created an interactive mapping tool for residents to draw out their ideas on a map of the city and pinpoint routes.

“It’s exciting to have the growth that we have had over the past couple of years and the opportunities that we have moving forward to be able to need this comprehensive plan,” Wagner said. “It’s something that we’re taking seriously, and we’re really looking forward to updating the plan.”

Those who wish to fill out the survey and utilize the city’s interactive map may visit Facebook.com/alabastercityhall and those interested in learning more about the plan itself may visit Blueprintalabaster.com.