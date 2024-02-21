M3 Performance and Physical Therapy opens in downtown Calera Published 9:43 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Downtown Calera will now serve as host to a new business that will call the historic Main Street District home according to a press release provided by Calera Main Street.

M3 Performance and Physical Therapy, a physical therapy clinic, is now open and seeking to enhance both community health and engagement from its new location at 8258-B Highway 31, at the corner of AL-25 and U.S.-31.

Seeking to become “more than a clinic”, M3 Performance and Physical Therapy focuses on the health, wellness and active engagement of their clients within a community hub environment that hopes to foster a supportive and encouraging atmosphere among its clients.

“At the heart of M3’s philosophy is a commitment to not just provide treatment but also educate and empower clients,” read the release from Calera Main Street. “The clinic integrates cutting-edge physical therapy with innovative Pilates techniques and tailored sports performance programs. This comprehensive approach fosters faster recovery, improved performance and better quality of life.”

The business will also offer specialized services encompassing a wide range of needs that range from individuals seeking to treat ailments such as back pain and arthritis to the accommodation of post-operative patients and active athletes.

“By fostering a supportive environment, M3 encourages clients to share their journeys, celebrate their progress and inspire others toward becoming their best selves,” read the release.

The clinic’s multifaceted approach aims to address the specific challenges and goals of each client, with the focus being on the provision of personalized care and notable effective results.

“Whether you’re recovering from an injury, managing chronic conditions or striving for peak athletic performance, M3 is here to support you on your path to achieving your personal best,” said Henry Davis, Facility Director at M3.

Those interested in learning more about M3’s services are encouraged to visit their website at M3Endeavors.com or to contact 205-508-3811 via call or text.