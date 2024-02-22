Arrest reports from Jan. 22-Feb. 6 Published 11:09 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 22-Feb. 6:

Alabaster

Jan. 22

-Jose De Jesus Mancillas, 23, of Alabaster, attempt to elude.

-Timothy Scott Lowery, 63, of Verbena, bench warrant (failure to comply with court orders), capias warrant (theft of property 4th) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked).

-Kyle Thomas Purvis, 23, of Birmingham driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 23

-Laraina Marie Hall, 52, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.

-Laraine Marie Hall, 52, of Alabaster, alias/theft of property 4th and alias/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 24

-Thomas Ray Goodridge, 57, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 25

-Randall Dallas Carter, 32, of Columbiana, public intoxication.

Jan. 26

-Antwon Darnel Hendley, 35, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (resisting arrest), contempt of court and under combined influence alcohol/controlled substance.

-Jarvis DeShaun Cleark, 24, of Tuscaloosa, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jermaine Lamar Baez, 44, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Wendie Even Smiley, 54, of Pelham, theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Terri Terese Webb, 40, of Homewood, capias warrant – operating vehicle without insurance and failure to comply with court orders.

Jan. 27

-Robert Romarez Hudson, 34, of Pleasant Grove, FTA/attempting to elude and capias warrant (attempting to elude).

Jan. 28

-Michael Tyrone Gulley, Jr., 39, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.

-Phillip Dukes, 47, of Wilton, driving under the influence any substance.

-Henry Lopez Cruz, 18, of Alabaster, theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Abigail Louise Finocchio, 34, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th.

Jan. 29

-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 22, of Helena, probation violation RSP 2nd.

-Joseph Powell Hill, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Mark Williams Higgins, 44, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 34, of Alabaster, harassment and harassing communications.

-Dovaris Bernard Kelley, 25, of Wilsonville, capias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and violation of a court order.

-Jazzmen Marie Johnson, 24, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Jan. 30

-Yakeenie Anthony Dixon, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Aleysa Fidelia Canizales, 46, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Donny Wayne Partridge, 35, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Robert Russell McLeod, 57, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

-Nathan Paul Wade, 18, of McCalla, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Emmanuel Antonio Lopez Lopez, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Jan. 31

-Jackson Lee Lockhart, 35, of Clanton, alias warrant – FTA speeding, capias warrant – drivers license not in possession and capias warrant – switched tag.

-Jonathan Paul Shelton, 37, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest (speeding).

-Victoria Nicole Welch, 39, of Calera, alias/failure to comply with court orders.

Feb. 1

-Shannon Lorraine Mills, 38, of Homewood, alias/driving while license revoked, alias/improper lane usage and alias/under the influence of a controlled substance.

-Alyssa Makay Tittle, 18, of Calera, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Carolyn Denise Cotton, 48 of Calera, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

-Devandis Charmel Smitherman, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jessica Jaye Fincher, 27, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 2

-Jessica Lea Quintana, 40, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and attempting to elude a police officer.

-Henry Flores Landaverde, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 3

-Phillip Michael Hubbard, 73, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Alex R. Tubac Chojoj, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Byron Jacobo, 37, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Steadman Scott Paschel, 35, of Cullman, alias warrant (no insurance).

-Kevin Elias Rodriguez-Benites, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Irvin Adalberto Rodriguez, 23, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Lucy Grace Logan, 19, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.

-Makaylia Gabrielle Gary, 19, of Chelsea, minor in consumption.

-Eastlin Zion Thompson, 18, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.

-Alyssa Alexandria Werk, 18, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.

-Melanie Danelle Benjamin, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant (expired tag).

Montevallo

Feb. 1

-Michael Ugalde-Gonzalez, 23, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Feb. 2

-Melissa K. Lehman, 51, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and property damage.

Feb. 3

-Stephany Arters, 41, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Willie Larwance Ledlow, 47, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

Feb. 6

-Derrick Allen Eddins, of Calera, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and obstructing justice using a false identity.

Pelham

Jan. 28

-Robert Norton, 31, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Alicia Carroll, 42, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Abigail Finocchio, 35, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

Jan. 29

-Ashley Marshall, 34, of Grovetown, Ga., identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.

Jan. 30

-Henry Stephenson, 24, of Prichard, reckless endangerment.

-Michael Gulley, 39, of Birmingham, theft of property in the third degree – credit card.

-Cristian Ramirez Quiroga, 26, of Bound Brook, NJ, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Oscar Pena Marca, 45, of Bound Brook, NJ, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Jan. 31

-Jasmine Hutton, 31, of Odenville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Kenric Adams, 25, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Chance Keith, 27, of Birmingham, obstructing justice using a false identity.

-James Street, 32, of Indian Springs, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Feb. 1

-DeMarco Burns, 40, of Huntsville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Byron Vinziant, 38, of Ashville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Bryan Amador, 29, of Duluth, Ga., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Natalie White, 47, of Bay Minette, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Timothy Dodd, 29, of Columbiana, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Richard Orabuena, 44, of Helena, public order crimes – AW alia writ of arrest.

-Jeffrey Perry, 57, of Tuscaloosa, public order crimes – AW bench warrant.

Feb. 2

-Aleksandr Trofimov, 31, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Sara Shirah, 37, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Loesha Sims, 27, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Bryan Morgan, 25, of Sterrett, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Natalie Warren, 39, of Helena, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.

Feb. 3

-Alexis Thomas, 30, of Fairfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Denzell Washington, 28, of Allendale, SC, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.