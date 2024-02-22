Arrest reports from Jan. 22-Feb. 6
Published 11:09 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 22-Feb. 6:
Alabaster
Jan. 22
-Jose De Jesus Mancillas, 23, of Alabaster, attempt to elude.
-Timothy Scott Lowery, 63, of Verbena, bench warrant (failure to comply with court orders), capias warrant (theft of property 4th) and capias warrant (driving while license revoked).
-Kyle Thomas Purvis, 23, of Birmingham driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 23
-Laraina Marie Hall, 52, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance.
-Laraine Marie Hall, 52, of Alabaster, alias/theft of property 4th and alias/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 24
-Thomas Ray Goodridge, 57, of Helena, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 25
-Randall Dallas Carter, 32, of Columbiana, public intoxication.
Jan. 26
-Antwon Darnel Hendley, 35, of Birmingham, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (resisting arrest), contempt of court and under combined influence alcohol/controlled substance.
-Jarvis DeShaun Cleark, 24, of Tuscaloosa, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jermaine Lamar Baez, 44, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Wendie Even Smiley, 54, of Pelham, theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less.
-Terri Terese Webb, 40, of Homewood, capias warrant – operating vehicle without insurance and failure to comply with court orders.
Jan. 27
-Robert Romarez Hudson, 34, of Pleasant Grove, FTA/attempting to elude and capias warrant (attempting to elude).
Jan. 28
-Michael Tyrone Gulley, Jr., 39, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card.
-Phillip Dukes, 47, of Wilton, driving under the influence any substance.
-Henry Lopez Cruz, 18, of Alabaster, theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less.
-Abigail Louise Finocchio, 34, of Alabaster, theft of property 4th.
Jan. 29
-Cardamien Jabez Kirksey, 22, of Helena, probation violation RSP 2nd.
-Joseph Powell Hill, 30, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Mark Williams Higgins, 44, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, 34, of Alabaster, harassment and harassing communications.
-Dovaris Bernard Kelley, 25, of Wilsonville, capias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and violation of a court order.
-Jazzmen Marie Johnson, 24, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Jan. 30
-Yakeenie Anthony Dixon, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Aleysa Fidelia Canizales, 46, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Donny Wayne Partridge, 35, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Robert Russell McLeod, 57, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
-Nathan Paul Wade, 18, of McCalla, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Emmanuel Antonio Lopez Lopez, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Jan. 31
-Jackson Lee Lockhart, 35, of Clanton, alias warrant – FTA speeding, capias warrant – drivers license not in possession and capias warrant – switched tag.
-Jonathan Paul Shelton, 37, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest (speeding).
-Victoria Nicole Welch, 39, of Calera, alias/failure to comply with court orders.
Feb. 1
-Shannon Lorraine Mills, 38, of Homewood, alias/driving while license revoked, alias/improper lane usage and alias/under the influence of a controlled substance.
-Alyssa Makay Tittle, 18, of Calera, minor in possession of alcohol.
-Carolyn Denise Cotton, 48 of Calera, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.
-Devandis Charmel Smitherman, 24, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jessica Jaye Fincher, 27, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Feb. 2
-Jessica Lea Quintana, 40, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and attempting to elude a police officer.
-Henry Flores Landaverde, 30, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Feb. 3
-Phillip Michael Hubbard, 73, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Alex R. Tubac Chojoj, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Byron Jacobo, 37, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Steadman Scott Paschel, 35, of Cullman, alias warrant (no insurance).
-Kevin Elias Rodriguez-Benites, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication.
-Irvin Adalberto Rodriguez, 23, of Pelham, public intoxication.
-Lucy Grace Logan, 19, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.
-Makaylia Gabrielle Gary, 19, of Chelsea, minor in consumption.
-Eastlin Zion Thompson, 18, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.
-Alyssa Alexandria Werk, 18, of Birmingham, minor in consumption.
-Melanie Danelle Benjamin, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant (expired tag).
Montevallo
Feb. 1
-Michael Ugalde-Gonzalez, 23, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Feb. 2
-Melissa K. Lehman, 51, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) and property damage.
Feb. 3
-Stephany Arters, 41, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Willie Larwance Ledlow, 47, of Montevallo, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Gregory Allen Smith, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
Feb. 6
-Derrick Allen Eddins, of Calera, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess and obstructing justice using a false identity.
Pelham
Jan. 28
-Robert Norton, 31, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Alicia Carroll, 42, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Abigail Finocchio, 35, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
Jan. 29
-Ashley Marshall, 34, of Grovetown, Ga., identity theft and criminal possession of forged instrument in the third degree.
Jan. 30
-Henry Stephenson, 24, of Prichard, reckless endangerment.
-Michael Gulley, 39, of Birmingham, theft of property in the third degree – credit card.
-Cristian Ramirez Quiroga, 26, of Bound Brook, NJ, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Oscar Pena Marca, 45, of Bound Brook, NJ, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Jan. 31
-Jasmine Hutton, 31, of Odenville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Kenric Adams, 25, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Chance Keith, 27, of Birmingham, obstructing justice using a false identity.
-James Street, 32, of Indian Springs, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Feb. 1
-DeMarco Burns, 40, of Huntsville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Byron Vinziant, 38, of Ashville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Bryan Amador, 29, of Duluth, Ga., drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
-Natalie White, 47, of Bay Minette, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Timothy Dodd, 29, of Columbiana, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Richard Orabuena, 44, of Helena, public order crimes – AW alia writ of arrest.
-Jeffrey Perry, 57, of Tuscaloosa, public order crimes – AW bench warrant.
Feb. 2
-Aleksandr Trofimov, 31, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Sara Shirah, 37, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Loesha Sims, 27, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Bryan Morgan, 25, of Sterrett, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Natalie Warren, 39, of Helena, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace/affray.
Feb. 3
-Alexis Thomas, 30, of Fairfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Denzell Washington, 28, of Allendale, SC, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.