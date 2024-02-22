Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten students display talent in art show Published 6:49 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

1 of 5

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – Students at Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten displayed their talents for all to see during a recent art show that is still up residents’ viewing pleasure.

Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten held an art show for parents to view on Friday, Feb. 16 at the First Baptist Church of Columbiana. The art show was the culmination of days of work from the kids in the Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten program starting after the end of winter break.

“They’re always proud of their artwork (and) to be able to show it to their parents,” said Amy Rush, preschool director for Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten. “They were all excited about showing them their pieces and one of our little girls, I think her grandmother walked through about three of four different times.”

The program’s seven classes participated and created pieces of art that consisted of different themes, including dinosaurs, outer space, Valentine’s Day and crayons. Students utilized a variety of tools and crafts such as bubble wrap, melted crayons, cotton balls to create their masterpieces.

“It was such a wide variety of art, that it was exciting to see what was going to be done for that piece and the reasoning behind it and the learning objective behind it,” Rush said.

Despite the young age of the students, Rush said she was amazed with the quality of the artwork that the students put together for the art show.

“I was amazed when we actually got everything put together Thursday evening afternoon and we walked through,” Rush said.

Rush also expressed her gratitude for all of the help the make the Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten’s art show possible.

“The teachers were absolutely phenomenal,” Rush said. “I couldn’t brag on my staff more about the effort and everything they put into it. And once it came together, it was really fantastic. I think the parents were impressed, and I think it was more than they were expecting.”

The Columbiana Baptist Kindergarten is a program at the First Baptist Church of Columbiana that has been serving generations of children in the Columbiana community since 1974.

“Our main goal and focus is to share the gospel and love of Christ with these children and their families,” Rush said. “We teach all the important things, but the most important thing of all is the love of Jesus and the Gospel is shared with them and their families.”