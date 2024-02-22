Divorces for Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Published 11:02 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Jan. 26-Feb. 1:
-Nanaline Nichole Davis, of Pelham, and Harry Gerald Rotter, II, of Dauphin Island.
-Charles V. Destafino, III, of Calera, and Kimbi A. Destafino, of Calera.
-Yakima Fowler Porter, of Hoover, and Jonathan Khalif Porter, of Hoover.
-Pascha Kelley, of Vero Beach, and Michael Steven Kelley, of Hoover.
-Sara Walker, of Calera, and Tremaine Walker, of Montevallo.
-Marilynn Lockett, of Pelham, and Lorenzo Lockett, of Pelham.
-Lauren Potter Mashburn, of Hoover, and Michael Mashburn, of Madison.
-William J. Delaney, of Montevallo, and Carmen L. Delaney.
-Serena Lei Lucas, of Maylene, and Jason Bright, of Helena.
-Melissa Montz, of Birmingham, and Christopher N. Montz, of Birmingham.
-Jaclyn Marie Batlle, of Sterrett, and Wiliam Craig Roy, of Hoover.
-Anne Rae Cairnes, of Chelsea, and Christopher Carson Cairnes, of Chelsea.
-Brittney Taylor Brown Ferguson, of Chelsea, and Brian Lee Ferguson, of Chelsea.
-Aaron Steven Hawk, of Hoover, and Rachel Andrews Hawk, of Hoover.