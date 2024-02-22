Divorces for Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Published 11:02 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Jan. 26-Feb. 1:

-Nanaline Nichole Davis, of Pelham, and Harry Gerald Rotter, II, of Dauphin Island.

-Charles V. Destafino, III, of Calera, and Kimbi A. Destafino, of Calera.

-Yakima Fowler Porter, of Hoover, and Jonathan Khalif Porter, of Hoover.

-Pascha Kelley, of Vero Beach, and Michael Steven Kelley, of Hoover.

-Sara Walker, of Calera, and Tremaine Walker, of Montevallo.

-Marilynn Lockett, of Pelham, and Lorenzo Lockett, of Pelham.

-Lauren Potter Mashburn, of Hoover, and Michael Mashburn, of Madison.

-William J. Delaney, of Montevallo, and Carmen L. Delaney.

-Serena Lei Lucas, of Maylene, and Jason Bright, of Helena.

-Melissa Montz, of Birmingham, and Christopher N. Montz, of Birmingham.

-Jaclyn Marie Batlle, of Sterrett, and Wiliam Craig Roy, of Hoover.

-Anne Rae Cairnes, of Chelsea, and Christopher Carson Cairnes, of Chelsea.

-Brittney Taylor Brown Ferguson, of Chelsea, and Brian Lee Ferguson, of Chelsea.

-Aaron Steven Hawk, of Hoover, and Rachel Andrews Hawk, of Hoover.