FUMC of Alabaster sets date for annual Easter egg hunt, picnic Published 7:24 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

By NOAH WORTHAM | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Families will have the opportunity to enjoy a Sunday afternoon of food and Easter festivities during the return of the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster’s Easter egg hunt and picnic.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster on Sunday, March 17 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature egg hunts and activities for children alongside grilled hotdogs and hamburgers for residents to enjoy.

“We really like to get out in the community and meet people as well as get our name out there,” said Rachael Myers, the children’s director at the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster. “We love to be able to mingle and meet everybody that comes and talk to them, get to know them and just see what things people are doing in the community.”

The church has been hosting the event for nearly a decade and typically holds it on Palm Sunday in April but chose this year to capitalize on spring break.

The church will hold two different Easter egg hunts during the event, with one starting at 12:45 p.m. on the Buck Creek Park football field for ages one and under and a second hunt that is intended for kids in second to sixth grade on the park’s playground. This year’s festivities will also feature bounce houses, games and an inflatable obstacle course for children to play on.

Myers spoke on the goal and mission of the First United Methodist Church of Alabaster.

“Our mission is to seek God, love people and live in hope,” she said. “Our vision is to maximize our mission and service by offering engaging ministries and building a welcoming community of disciples who are connected across generations and cultures.”

Myers has attended FUMC Alabaster since 2009 and said she found the church to be very welcoming.

“I always just loved being able to come in and everybody was always very welcoming and nice and you really feel like you’re learning something after you leave the service or even the small group,” she said. “Now that I have kids, as well as youth age, I love that they have different things that they can come and participate in and they love coming and have fun while they’re also getting to learn about God.”