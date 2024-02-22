Land transactions for Jan. 29-Feb. 2 Published 11:01 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Jan. 29-Feb. 2:

Jan. 29

-Charletta Faye White to Taylor Green, for $242,500, for Lot 50 in Union Station Phase I.

-Daniel W. Phifer to Mayurbhai M. Patel, for $480,000, for Lot 3 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 1 through 12.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Minela Rivera, for $571,327, for Lot 1808 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher Brian Killings, for $354,900, for Lot 346 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Sunshine LLC to Key 7 Management Services LLC, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Shannon James to Charles Stephen Wagner, for $1,500,000, for Lot 5 in Oak Mountain Preserve Phase I.

-Samuel Benton Roberts to Sonia J. Martin, for $435,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Adams Homes LLC to Jason Lhoste, for $376,550, for Lot 56 in Dawsons Cove.

-Conrad Neigal Bailey to John M. Prochaska, for $550,000, for Lot 21 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Joseph Nolan Colquett, for $394,186, for Lot 122 in Colonial Oaks Phase III Sector 1.

-Adams Homes LLC to Jennifer Covin Hughes, for $310,583, for Lot 201 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Keiko Peoples to William Battersby, for $247,000, for Lot 45 in Oakwood Village Phase 1.

-Joan Chandler to Timothy E. Stone, for $87,500, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Donna Rasco Morgan to Timothy E. Stone, for $87,500, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-KAT5 LLC to Joseph Alan Peaspanen, for $166,900, for Lot 1808 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Jacqueline Hontzas Coggins to Zoe Alexandra Hontzas, for $105,000, for Lot 32 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1 Corrected Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Larry Donnell Smith, for $234,300, for Lot 81 in Camden Park Phase 3 Sector One Final Plat.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Resha Grace, for $195,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Virginia S. McDonald to Virginia S. McDonald, for $50,550, for Lot 1 in Deer Spgs Est 3rd Addition.

-Patricia G. Carter to Patricia G. Carter, for $117,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Omar Navarrete Cruz to State of Alabama, for $20,640, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Royal Investments Group LLC to Alabama Department of Transportation, for $65,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Glenda Brown to Maryann Thompson Erwin, for $712,000, for Lot 42 in Southlake Cove.

Jan. 30

-Jonathan Nikolas Uribe to Lori A. Buttner, for $230,000, for Lot 107 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Blas Riesgo to Jonathan M. Nelson, for $220,000, for Lot 5 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Karac Turner to Shelby County, for $10, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to McHugh Living Trust, for $359,337, for Lot 28 in Palmer Cove Condominium.

-David Nolen to Marsha V. Golden, for $174,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20, Range 1 East.

-William O’Neal to Ricardo Cruz, for $80,000, for Lot 3 in Aaron Clayton Clay O’Neal Subdivision Final Plat.

-Gwen Snow to Rickey Dale Pennington, for $6,200, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Roosevelt Cunningham to Bilha Mukuha, for $420,000, for Lot 25 in Helena Station.

-JRP Properties LLC to Maranatha Granite LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates 2nd Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Darron Jones, for $357,900, for Lot 30 in Dawsons Cove.

-Mary Frances Snyder to Mary Frances Snyder, for $177,400, for Lot 15 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Gregory S. Graham to Troy Howard, for $315,000, for Lot 22 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-David A. Hedges to Jimmy L. Patrick, for $430,000, for Lot 17 in Caldwell Crossings Phase One 2nd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Toya Eunette Burns, for $384,900, for Lot 342 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Montevallo Commons LLC to Ideal Construction Group LLC, for $59,900, for Lot 16 in Montevallo Commons Subdivision.

-Charles N. Saxon to Charles N. Saxon, for $95,240, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Embridge Fine Homes LLC to Robert D. Johnson, for $604,400, for Lot 943 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carlos Lamar, for $309,900, for Lot 382 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Harry Gerald Rotter to Nanaline N. Davis Rotter, for $563,930, for Lot 1 in Pate Survey.

-James E. Rayfield to Jayme R. Aman, for $411,000, for Lot 970 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Holley Bliss Dykes to Holley Bliss Dykes, for $345,080, for Lot 66 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rebecca Rayfield, for $349,900, for Lot 344 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Anita G. Cofer to Phillip M. Kamerer, for $80,000, for Lot 7 in Capps Subdivision.

-Eleanor H. Hollis to Eleanor H. Hollis, for $49,000, for Lot 16 in 1974 Addition to Shelby Shores Phase II.

Jan. 31

-Joseph L. Brasher to Andrea Yarina Gavancho Salvatierra, for $322,000, for Lot 4 in J. A. Jones Survey.

-Christopher Brian Thornton Trust to RUHAR6 LLC, for $151,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Gracie S. Hall to B. Steven Hall, for $101,950, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Kimberly Ann Baer to Kimberly Ann Baer, for $30,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-James E. Kendrick to James Eugene Kendrick, for $190,540, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Nina Jane Burke Halbert to Nina Jane Burke Halbert, for $367,890, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Ronnie Joe Naramore to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 4 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Redfield Enterprises LLC to Chad David King, for $200,000, for Lot 31 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Precious Lashawn Goston, for $365,901, for Lot 319 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Peggy S. Rhodes to John Hurst, for $270,000, for Lot 93 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Montevallo Place Partners LTD to DFH Four LLC, for $21,750,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tracy Schiff to Amber Marie Prater, for $542,000, for Lot 40 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Royal Smith, for $660,061, for Lot 107 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

Feb. 1

-Larry W. Edmondson to Wedgworth Brothers LLC, for $750,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Edward M. Kaylor to Dina Marlene Castillo Gonzales, for $307,000, for Lot 41 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.

-FKH SFR Propco K LP to FKH TRS K LLC, for $967,300, for Lot 265 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3 and Lot 22 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Robert A. Johnson to Barbara Simon, for $340,000, for Lot 66 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Linda Johnston Thompson to Richard Terry Ponder, for $840,000, for Lot 8 in Cottages of Danberry and Lot 8 in Brae Sector of Greystone Farms Second Amended Plat of Amended Plat.

-Wilbur Bice to Robert A. Johnson, for $425,000, for Lot 8 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Daniel Paul Graf, for $670,000, for Lot 1801 in Blackridge South Phase 8.

-John C. Earnest to Jonathan Ott, for $415,000, for Lot 2 in Southpointe Seventh Sector.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Thomas E. Vice, for $130,000, for Lot 32A1 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 32A and 32B.

-Deryl W. Owens to KJP Capital LLC, for $105,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Connie Young, for $314,000, for Lot 25 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-John W. Foster to Brandon N. Sims, for $259,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Craig Homan to Kelli Dahl, for $589,000, for Lot A-26 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Adams Homes LLC to Thomas E. Whatley, for $322,144, for Lot 12 in Yellow Leaf Farms 2010 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Gregory Joseph Pollet, for $514,900, for Lot 120 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-David E. Pike to Karen C. Melsen, for $154,600, for Lot 9 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Doria W. Dodd to Jason Lee Chestnut, for $36,000, for property in Section 9, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Randy E. McGraw to Catherine Barrett, for $330,000, for Lot 24 in Wynlake Subdivision Phase II.

-James K. Roddam to Weston L. Smith, for $283,500, for Lot 143 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Paula Lynn White to Paula Lynn White, for $127,690, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Susan Tyler Price to Braxton R. McFerrin, for $350,000, for Lot 5 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-April Williams to Nicholas Ainslie, for $347,500, for Lot 1406 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Caezar Ocampo Legaspi, for $354,900, for Lot 379 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-John Brandon Flores to Lauren Leigh Barre Tilden, for $426,500, for Lot 35 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Golden Castle Inc. to Osbaldo Garcia-Estrada, for $70,000, for Lot 1 in Eddie Gentry Family Subdivision.

-Briggs Andres to Jack Reid Armistead, for $206,500, for Lot 275 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Kristen Glover to John Segrest, for $455,000, for Lot 102 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Pelham Alto 18 LLC to Specification Rubber Products Inc., for $11,500,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Linda Hutton, for $549,900, for Lot 2477 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Roger Ward Perry to Store Growth and Development LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

-Mi Casa Finder LLC to Kathleen L. McKinney, for $365,000, for property in Section 36.

Feb. 2

-Sukar Construction Co. Inc. to Ernest Oscar Grimes, for $1,160,000, for Lot 34 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Zachary Edward Harrison, for $1,320,305, for Lot 1345 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Shelby Springs LLC to Leslie Green, for $247,838, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Kara Byers to Michelle E. Leatherwood, for $425,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Michael D. Dahl to Marcus Glover, for $525,000, for Lot 69 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Jody Glen Fredrickson to Cherry Properties LLC, for $195,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Mailsouth Inc. to 5901 Highway 52E LLC, for $2,809,442.19, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mailsouth Properties LLC to 5901 Highway 52E LLC, for $190,557.80, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and Lots 1 and 2 in Southeast Electric Services.

-Corey J. Hebert to Muhammad Mohebujjaman, for $460,000, for Lot 73 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.

-Amanda Michelle Furgerson to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 28 in Heather Ridge.

-Embridge Fine Homes LLC to Robert E. Buchanan, for $586,735, for Lot 942 in Lake Wilborn Phase 7 Amended Plat.

-Patricia K. Reid to Maria A. Shirey, for $1,170,000, for Lot 620 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Kess Cottingham to Hector Leon Sandoval, for $178,000, for Lot 9 in J G Lacey Subdivision.

-Allison L. Terrell to Brandon John Yates, for $236,500, for Lot 55 in Calloway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 1.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Kenneth L. Martin, for $450,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Francisco Javier Lopez, for $254,200, for Lot 9 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Jessica Layne Lansford to Jamie Higgins, for $105,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Conrad M. Fowler to Highland Construction and Development LLC, for $54,000, for Lots 34 and 36 in Shelby Shores.

-Chelsea Village Baptist Church to Shelby Baptist Association, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Stamps Family Subdivision Phase II.

-GBL Investments LLC to Thomas J. Dechant, for $1,335,000, for Lot 2 in Alabaster Montevallo Subdivision.

-D. Kinley Moore to Royce L. Watkins, for $485,000, for property in Section 28, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-H4 Enterprises LLC to Jacob Hoyt Martin, for $225,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon D. Todd, for $625,000, for Lot 4 in Highway 1 Estates.

-Jesus A. Medina Ramirez to Rafael Hernandez, for $280,000, for Lot 11 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Jacquelyn H. Quinn to Richard Tucker, for $361,000, for Lot 53 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.