Municipal police reports for Jan. 21-Feb. 7 Published 11:07 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 21-Feb. 7:

Alabaster

Jan. 22

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street North and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money (lock box) valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was a handgun; Glock valued at $450.

-Bench warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Found property from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Found property from the 9200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a set of keys valued at $15.

Jan. 23

-Attempt to elude from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a small plastic bag containing 2 grams of cocaine.

-Alias/theft of property 4th and alias/possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE.

-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a credit card valued at $0.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Theft of property 3rd from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a white mattress valued at $1,424.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Possession of marijuana first degree from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236. Recovered was drugs/narcotics (71 grams of marijuana).

-Trespassing notice from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

Jan. 24

-Information only from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a driver’s rear bumper valued at $500.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 900 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Forgery second degree from the 200 Block of Lane Park Circle (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from 1st Avenue West and Highway 95 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a 1990 red Chevrolet Astro valued at $2,500.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a brown Brahmin purse, Capital One debit card, Capital One credit card and Alabaster driver’s license valued at $300.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a generic wallet valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

Jan. 25

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $67.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $564.

-Information only from the 70 Block of Jimmy Gould Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

Jan. 26

-Failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant (resisting arrest) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 600 Block of Wynlake Cove (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $22,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (convenience store). Stolen was a wallet, credit/debit cards, Regions debit card and cash money valued at $120.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $205.89.

-Theft of property second from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a 9mm SCCY valued at $199.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building). Stolen was a utility trailer; Alum van valued at $21,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.66.

-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $302.

-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31. Damaged was an automobile; black Ford Fusion.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $2,000.

-Theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $128.33.

-Capias warrant – operating vehicle without insurance and failure to comply with court order from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.

Jan. 27

-Information only from the 100 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile; silver Nissan Altima valued at $1.

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Stolen was alcohol; Platinum, alcohol (beer), white gas tank, black gas tank liner and space heater valued at $131.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $286.47.

-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Victoria Station.

-FTA/Hindering prosecution and FTA/attempting to elude from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Jan. 28

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was purses/handbags/wallets, credit/debit cards, cell phone; Apple iPhone 12, Belt credit card and Avadian debit card valued at $640.

-Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident from the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side passenger door of a white Volkswagen Atlas valued at $1.

-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $114.32.

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Trail.

-Theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $210.19.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Creden Place (residence/home).

-Theft of property 4th from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.

Jan. 29

-Probation violation RSP 2nd from the 30 Block of Nolen Lane.

-Property damage from Highway 119 and Butler Road. Damaged was a front bumper of a grey GMC Terrain SLT valued at $100.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1400 Block of Hill Spun Road (residence/home). Recovered was approximately 1 gram of heroin and a red straw with residue.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 30 Block of South Colonial Parkway (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $300.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was assorted clothing from Belk valued at $388.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a portable electronic communications; iPhone 13 valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $374.77.

-Capias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and violation of court order from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.

Jan. 30

-Robbery first degree from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 )convenience store). Stolen was a firearm; Taurus, wallet, credit/debit cards and money valued at $52.

-Information only from Fulton Springs road near Wisteria Lane.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238. Damaged was a front bumper of a grey Kia Forte valued at $100.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $406.50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $29.06.

-Public intoxication from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Forgery second degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $14.88.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $633.32.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1600 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol form Highway 31 and 9th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Jan. 31

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Alias warrant – FTA speeding and capias warrant – drivers license not in possession from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice and criminal trespass third degree from the 1700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 30 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (speeding) from the 50 Block of Opportunity Drive, Thorsby.

-Alias/failure to comply with court orders from the 400 Block of 1st Street North.

Feb. 1

-Information only form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $514.21.

-Alias/driving while license revoked and alias/improper lane usage from the 3500 Block of Jaybrid Road, Brighton.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a taser valued at $5.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was dog food/Pedigree high protein valued at $35.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a computer hardware/software; black Beats headphones, vehicle parts/accessories; key and key fob of a Toyota 4Runner, other; workout wrist straps, consumable goods; recovery supplements and purses/handbags/wallers; black backpack valued at $510.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of County Road 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a white door and frame valued at $380.

Feb. 2

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (construction site). Stolen was a John Deere skid steer valued at $60,000.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Feb. 3

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street North and 5th Avenue NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant (no insurance) from the 500 Block of Highway 31.

-Animal complaint from Big Oak Drive (residence/home).

-Public intoxication from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of Hilltop Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a rifle, blue steel semi-auto 223mm valued at $449.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side front tire valued at $200.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two tires of a red Hyundai Sonata valued at $200.

-Alias warrant (expired tag) from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239.

Feb. 4

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger tire of a white Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE valued at $300.

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Information only from Peavine Trailer Park.

Montevallo

Feb. 1

-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Montevallo (department store). Stolen were fraudulent returns valued at $572.93.

-Structure fire from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a residence valued at $50,000.

Feb. 2

-Property damage from Jeter Circle (school/college). Damaged was a passenger front door and paint valued at $1,000.

-Information only from Commanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a fence valued at $100.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a rear bumper of a Ford F150 and the rear bumper of a Honda Accord valued at $600.

Feb. 3

-Information only from Highway 25 (highway/street).

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen was a metal gate, sauce ladle, measuring cups and dough roller sheeter valued at $1,620.

Feb. 4

-Arson first degree from Commanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a wooden deck/porch and a wooden play house valued at $5,500.

-Information only from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

Feb. 6

-Domestic violence third degree – harassing communications from Main Street (residence/home).

-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Canik SP9SF valued at $400.

-Possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice using a false identity from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was 0.1 grams of Amphetamine/Methamphetamine valued at $1.

Feb. 7

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Volkswagon Golf valued at $3,000.

Pelham

Jan. 21

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Camellia Drive.

Jan. 22

-Fraud from Glengerry Drive.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Strathaven Lane.

Jan. 23

-Loud noise complaint from Hayesbury Court.

-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.

-Assist/medical from Dickerson Road.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

Jan. 24

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Park Boulevard.

-Civil dispute from Parker Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 North.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 25

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

Jan. 26

-Wreck from Interstate 65.

-Public assist from Pelham.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Jan. 27

-Traffic stop from Interstate 65 South.

-Assault from Keystone Court.

-Civil dispute from Ball Park Road.

-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Cahaba Manor Court.

-Miscellaneous from Royal Court.

-Fraud from Carnoustie Drive.

-Domestic violence from Highview Cove.

Jan. 29

-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Highway 11.

Jan. 30

-Animal problem from Holland Cove.

-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Assault from Chandalar Lane.

Jan. 31

-Fraud from Hilltop Business Center.

-Traffic stop from Pelham Parkway.

Feb. 1

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-False reporting from Philip Davis Street.

-Agency assist from Stonehaven Drive.

Feb. 2

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Receiving stolen property from Pelham Parkway.

-Person with weapon from Pelham Parkway.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Frontier Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Admin Drive.

Feb. 3

-Theft – vehicle from Indian Creek Drive.

-Drugs from Cahaba Valley Road.

Feb. 4

-Agency assist from Bowling Lane.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Property damage from Hampton Lane.