Municipal police reports for Jan. 21-Feb. 7
Published 11:07 am Thursday, February 22, 2024
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 21-Feb. 7:
Alabaster
Jan. 22
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street North and Highway 68 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money (lock box) valued at $1.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was a handgun; Glock valued at $450.
-Bench warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
-Found property from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Found property from the 9200 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a set of keys valued at $15.
Jan. 23
-Attempt to elude from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a small plastic bag containing 2 grams of cocaine.
-Alias/theft of property 4th and alias/possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE.
-Information only from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home). Stolen was a credit card valued at $0.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Theft of property 3rd from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a white mattress valued at $1,424.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).
-Possession of marijuana first degree from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 236. Recovered was drugs/narcotics (71 grams of marijuana).
-Trespassing notice from the 7000 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).
Jan. 24
-Information only from the 600 Block of 1st Street SW.
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a driver’s rear bumper valued at $500.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 900 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Forgery second degree from the 200 Block of Lane Park Circle (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from 1st Avenue West and Highway 95 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a 1990 red Chevrolet Astro valued at $2,500.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a brown Brahmin purse, Capital One debit card, Capital One credit card and Alabaster driver’s license valued at $300.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a generic wallet valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1700 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).
Jan. 25
-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home).
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $67.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $564.
-Information only from the 70 Block of Jimmy Gould Drive.
-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).
Jan. 26
-Failure to comply with court orders and capias warrant (resisting arrest) from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 600 Block of Wynlake Cove (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $22,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 2100 Block of Butler Road (convenience store). Stolen was a wallet, credit/debit cards, Regions debit card and cash money valued at $120.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $205.89.
-Theft of property second from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a 9mm SCCY valued at $199.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (commercial/office building). Stolen was a utility trailer; Alum van valued at $21,500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $57.66.
-Death investigation from the 1100 Block of Sequoia Trail (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $302.
-Property damage from U.S. Highway 31. Damaged was an automobile; black Ford Fusion.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $2,000.
-Theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothes/furs valued at $128.33.
-Capias warrant – operating vehicle without insurance and failure to comply with court order from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.
Jan. 27
-Information only from the 100 Block of Grande View Pass (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobile; silver Nissan Altima valued at $1.
-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of 4th Avenue NE (residence/home). Stolen was alcohol; Platinum, alcohol (beer), white gas tank, black gas tank liner and space heater valued at $131.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and trespassing notice form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $286.47.
-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Victoria Station.
-FTA/Hindering prosecution and FTA/attempting to elude from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Jan. 28
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was purses/handbags/wallets, credit/debit cards, cell phone; Apple iPhone 12, Belt credit card and Avadian debit card valued at $640.
-Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident from the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side passenger door of a white Volkswagen Atlas valued at $1.
-Theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $114.32.
-Driving under the influence any substance from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Domestic incident from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Trail.
-Theft of property/shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were consumable goods valued at $210.19.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Creden Place (residence/home).
-Theft of property 4th from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.
Jan. 29
-Probation violation RSP 2nd from the 30 Block of Nolen Lane.
-Property damage from Highway 119 and Butler Road. Damaged was a front bumper of a grey GMC Terrain SLT valued at $100.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1400 Block of Hill Spun Road (residence/home). Recovered was approximately 1 gram of heroin and a red straw with residue.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 30 Block of South Colonial Parkway (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $300.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was assorted clothing from Belk valued at $388.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen was a portable electronic communications; iPhone 13 valued at $1,000.
-Information only from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $374.77.
-Capias warrant (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) and violation of court order from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.
Jan. 30
-Robbery first degree from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 )convenience store). Stolen was a firearm; Taurus, wallet, credit/debit cards and money valued at $52.
-Information only from Fulton Springs road near Wisteria Lane.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 southbound at mile marker 238. Damaged was a front bumper of a grey Kia Forte valued at $100.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $406.50.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $29.06.
-Public intoxication from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Forgery second degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $14.88.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $633.32.
-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 1600 Block of Woodbrook Trail (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol form Highway 31 and 9th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Jan. 31
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Alias warrant – FTA speeding and capias warrant – drivers license not in possession from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Pebble Drive (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice and criminal trespass third degree from the 1700 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Information only from the 30 Block of 13th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (speeding) from the 50 Block of Opportunity Drive, Thorsby.
-Alias/failure to comply with court orders from the 400 Block of 1st Street North.
Feb. 1
-Information only form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $514.21.
-Alias/driving while license revoked and alias/improper lane usage from the 3500 Block of Jaybrid Road, Brighton.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a taser valued at $5.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was dog food/Pedigree high protein valued at $35.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was a computer hardware/software; black Beats headphones, vehicle parts/accessories; key and key fob of a Toyota 4Runner, other; workout wrist straps, consumable goods; recovery supplements and purses/handbags/wallers; black backpack valued at $510.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 100 Block of County Road 87 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Damaged was a white door and frame valued at $380.
Feb. 2
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Making false report to law enforcement authority from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (construction site). Stolen was a John Deere skid steer valued at $60,000.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 and 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Feb. 3
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from 1st Street North and 5th Avenue NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Alias warrant (no insurance) from the 500 Block of Highway 31.
-Animal complaint from Big Oak Drive (residence/home).
-Public intoxication from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Theft of property second degree from the 100 Block of Hilltop Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a rifle, blue steel semi-auto 223mm valued at $449.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s side front tire valued at $200.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two tires of a red Hyundai Sonata valued at $200.
-Alias warrant (expired tag) from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239.
Feb. 4
-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger tire of a white Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE valued at $300.
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Information only from Peavine Trailer Park.
Montevallo
Feb. 1
-Larceny/theft – more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Montevallo (department store). Stolen were fraudulent returns valued at $572.93.
-Structure fire from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a residence valued at $50,000.
-Structure fire from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a residence valued at $50,000.
Feb. 2
-Property damage from Jeter Circle (school/college). Damaged was a passenger front door and paint valued at $1,000.
-Information only from Commanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a fence valued at $100.
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a rear bumper of a Ford F150 and the rear bumper of a Honda Accord valued at $600.
Feb. 3
-Information only from Highway 25 (highway/street).
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 25 (restaurant). Stolen was a metal gate, sauce ladle, measuring cups and dough roller sheeter valued at $1,620.
Feb. 4
-Arson first degree from Commanche Street (residence/home). Damaged was a wooden deck/porch and a wooden play house valued at $5,500.
-Information only from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
Feb. 6
-Domestic violence third degree – harassing communications from Main Street (residence/home).
-Theft of property second and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Canik SP9SF valued at $400.
-Possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice using a false identity from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was 0.1 grams of Amphetamine/Methamphetamine valued at $1.
Feb. 7
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Volkswagon Golf valued at $3,000.
Pelham
Jan. 21
-Drugs from Pelham Parkway.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Camellia Drive.
Jan. 22
-Fraud from Glengerry Drive.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Strathaven Lane.
Jan. 23
-Loud noise complaint from Hayesbury Court.
-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.
-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.
-Assist/medical from Dickerson Road.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
Jan. 24
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Park Boulevard.
-Civil dispute from Parker Drive.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Interstate 65 North.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 25
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
Jan. 26
-Wreck from Interstate 65.
-Public assist from Pelham.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
Jan. 27
-Traffic stop from Interstate 65 South.
-Assault from Keystone Court.
-Civil dispute from Ball Park Road.
-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Civil dispute from Cahaba Manor Court.
-Miscellaneous from Royal Court.
-Fraud from Carnoustie Drive.
-Domestic violence from Highview Cove.
Jan. 29
-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Highway 11.
Jan. 30
-Animal problem from Holland Cove.
-Theft – vehicle from Admin Drive.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.
-Assault from Chandalar Lane.
Jan. 31
-Fraud from Hilltop Business Center.
-Traffic stop from Pelham Parkway.
Feb. 1
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-False reporting from Philip Davis Street.
-Agency assist from Stonehaven Drive.
Feb. 2
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Receiving stolen property from Pelham Parkway.
-Person with weapon from Pelham Parkway.
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Frontier Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Admin Drive.
Feb. 3
-Theft – vehicle from Indian Creek Drive.
-Drugs from Cahaba Valley Road.
Feb. 4
-Agency assist from Bowling Lane.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Helena Road.
-Property damage from Hampton Lane.