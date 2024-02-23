Arrest reports from Jan. 24-Feb. 12 Published 1:57 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 10, 2022 and Jan. 24-Feb. 12:

Alabaster

May 10

-Kiera Mercedes Bryant, 28, of Jemison, capias – FTA driving while suspended and no insurance and reckless endangerment.

Feb. 5

-Michael Anthony Tidwell, 43, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree – shoplifting.

Feb. 6

-Darlene Mixon, 56, of Alabaster, alias/assault 3rd, alias/driving while license suspended, capias/driving while license suspended and capias/expired tag.

-Lawrence Osmond Mahone, 42, of Brierfield, alias/theft of property 4th.

-Jeffrey Allen Chaney, 44, alias warrant (open container) and alias warrant (public intoxication).

-Justin Paul Luna, 36, of Alabaster, alias warrant (public intoxication) and capias warrant (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Feb. 7

-Dorian Jahiem Whiteside, 22, of Center Point, possession of marijuana first degree, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, $1,500 or more and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 8

-Logan Samuel Irwin, 21, of Alabaster, making false report to law enforcement authority.

-Zoey Angelea Scruggs, 20, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Bailey Nicole Burgin, 19, of Mobile, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Tara Brooke Davenport, 39, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Chad Keith Burkett, 51, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Joseph MacGregor Waid, 30, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Adriana Olivia Hinojos Romero, 35, of Alabaster, alias warrant no drivers license and alias warrant expired tag.

Feb. 9

-Colin Adkin Walter, 32, of Vestavia, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jarvis Da’Quan Packer, 19, of Dixons Mills, possession of marijuana second degree and hold for other agency.

-Cemaiya Lonique Dates-Frazier, 23, of Tuscaloosa, alias warrant (improper lights/headlights required) and alias warrant (expired tag).

-Dylan Thomas Dawson, 25, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Demtrus Denise Payne, 40, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth, $500 or less.

Feb. 10

-Nikki Michelle Cummings, 31, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 11

-Ethan Allen Patterson, 32, of Columbiana, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Crystal Swann, 38, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Elias Valencia Garcia, 22, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Helena

Jan. 24

-Austin Lee Fisher, 26, arrest for other agency.

Jan. 27

-Timothy Kyle Luker, 22, possession of marijuana second degree.

Jan. 28

-Elicia Clayton, 43, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Robin Garrison Graves, 40, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 29

-Jonathon Allan Jackson, 42, possession of a controlled substance.

-David Alan Hancock, 54, probation violation.

Jan. 30

-Eldrick Dion Davis, 49, domestic violence – third degree – assault and resisting arrest.

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, Jr., 34, bail jumping second degree.

Feb. 1

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 29, probation violation.

Feb. 2

-Mindy Lee Crane, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 5

-Robert Mitchell Thompson, 61, arrest for other agency.

Feb. 6

-Joshua Donnovan Richards, 18, juvenile pickup order.

Feb. 7

-Jeremy Robert Blaylock, 26, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

Montevallo

Feb. 10

-Abby Lynne Hamer, 23, of Maylene, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Brittany Diane Connell Bearden, 33, of Thorsby, traffic – driving under the influence (other).

Feb. 11

-Luis Adrian Infante-Vega, 32, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Feb. 12

-Justin Tyler Crim, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Feb. 4

-Brenda Orozco Cruz, 33, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 5

-Tavarus Hall, 25, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Mary Knight, 32, of Orange Beach, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Isaac Bell, 24, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

-Fannie Traylor, 54, of Childersburg, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Ashley Gentry, 35, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

Feb. 6

-Kevin Roberts, 59, of Alabaster, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Matthew Collins, 42, of Thorsby, obstruction – VOFVPO obstructing court order.

Feb. 7

-Clarence Todd, 32, of Fairfield, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrests.

Feb. 8

-Kay Combs, 23, of Cottondale, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Neil Sayers, 25, of Hueytown, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Feb. 9

-Mauricio Cristobal, 35, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 10

-Kayla Kiss, 32, of Homewood, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Timothy Meadows, 40, of Springville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Brandy Lenning, 50, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.