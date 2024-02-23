Briarwood surges back to sweep season series over John Carroll Published 4:39 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM – After defeating the John Carroll Catholic Cavaliers on Monday, Feb. 19, the Briarwood Christian Lions earned their second win of the week over their crosstown foe with a 5-4 victory on Thursday, Feb. 22 on the road.

John Carroll had the early momentum after a one-two-three top of the first led to a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. A two-out single followed by a triple put the Cavaliers up 2-0 after one inning of play.

They extended the lead to three after a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning plated another John Carroll runner.

The fourth and fifth innings came and went without any offense, but with Briarwood facing two outs in the top of the sixth inning, it made its move and began the comeback.

The Cavaliers gave up two walks and a hit by pitch to load up the bases. That let Parker Daniels hit an RBI single to give the Lions their first run of the game.

Three pitches later, a passed ball allowed Will Clark to reach home and make the score 3-2 to end the inning.

Briarwood got out of a jam with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth to give itself a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning.

A walk and a hit by pitch put two runners on base, and Parker Sfakianos hit a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third.

After a wild pitch two pitches later, Houston Hartsfield reached home plate off a wild pitch to tie the game and start the scoring.

A hit by pitch on the next at bat put runners on the corners with two outs for Clark, and he cleared the bases on an RBI double to give the Lions a 5-3 lead.

With just one out remaining in the game, John Carroll clawed back a run to make it a one-run game, but one of its runners was caught on the base paths to end the game and give Briarwood the win.

Brooks Robertson earned six strikeouts in three innings against three earned runs, three hits and two walks.

The Lions will return with the first of back-to-back games with Leeds on Friday, Feb. 23 on the road before they come back home to face the Green Wave on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.