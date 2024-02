Health scores for Jan. 1-31 Published 1:50 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The following health scores were issued in Shelby County from Jan. 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-Waffle House #2087; 5176 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 1/8/24; 89.

-Mi Ranchito Restaurant LLC; 152 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/25/24; 90.

-Las Trojas Cantina; 5287 Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/3/24; 90.

-Raceway #6819; 310 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/29/24; 92.

-Chuck’s Fish; 5426 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 1/4/24; 92.

-Little Caesars; 5408 highway 280 Suite B, Hoover; 1/24/24; 92.

-Crossroad Chevron; 3229 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 1/5/24; 93.

-Panda House & Lin, LLC; 750 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 1/30/24; 93.

-Somerby at St. Vincent’s 119; 200 One Nineteen Boulevard, Hoover; 1/23/24; 93.

-Lucky’s Deli & Bakery; 4000 Highway 24, Montevallo; 1/4/24; 94.

-The Humidor Room; 5511 Highway 280 Suite 1, Birmingham; 1/4/24; 94.

-El Agave; 628 Main Street, Montevallo; 1/8/24; 94.

-Wok On In; 3018 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/25/24; 94.

-King Buffet; 101 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 1/25/24; 94.

-McDonald’s #14428; 2640 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 1/23/24; 95.

-Ragtime Cafe Inc.; 2080 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 1/22/24; 95.

-Raceway #6824; 5349 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 1/11/24; 95.

-Zapata’s; 2005 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 1/22/24; 95.

-Waffle House; 2965 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/24/24; 95.

-China Garden; 111 Railroad Avenue Unite 5, Montevallo; 1/3/24; 95.

-Sarris Cafe; 2651 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/24/24; 95.

-Courtyard 280; 4643 Highway 280 Suite M, Birmingham; 1/11/24; 95.

-Oumi Sushi at Sprouts #483; 5265 Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/2/24; 95.

-Huskies Food Mart; 490 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 1/5/24; 95.

-Mi Ranchito Supermarket; 150 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/25/24; 95.

-Pelham Diner; 2147 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/30/24; 95.

-Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe; 630 First Street North, Building 2, Alabaster; 1/17/24; 95.

-Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods; 214 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/31/24; 95.

-Golden City 4; 113 West College Street, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 95.

-Shelby Ridge Nursing Home; 881 3rd Street NE, Alabaster; 1/3/24; 96.

-Jack’s #176; 113 Highway 280 East, Harpersville; 1/10/24; 96.

-Osaka Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar; 5192 Caldwell Mill Road #10, Hoover; 1/23/24; 96.

-Mt Laurel LaPaz; 3 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 96.

-Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar; 6401 Tattersall Park Drive, Hoover; 1/8/24; 96.

-Ruby Sunshine Cafe; 5243 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 96.

-Dairy Queen; 780 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 1/30/24; 96.

-Shoal Creek Country Club; 100 New Williamsburg Drive, Shoal Creek; 1/4/24; 97.

-Cafe Trentuno; 3018 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/24/24; 97.

-Wendy’s – 5250; 579 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/25/24; 97.

-McDonald’s #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 1/11/24; 97.

-Lucky’s Market; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 1/4/24; 97.

-Kentucky Fried Chicken; 630 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/31/24; 97.

-Happy China; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 1/22/24; 97.

-Cozumel Grill Mexican Restaurant; 2754 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/24/24; 97.

-Moe’s Southwest Grill; 270 Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham; 1/9/24; 97.

-La Libertad Restaurant; 2834 B Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/22/24; 97.

-Olive Garden #1740; 20 South Colonial Drive #8, Alabaster; 1/30/24; 97.

-Milo’s Hamburgers; 1 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 1/8/24; 97.

-Homewood suites Birmingham SW; 121 Riverchase Parkway, East, Hoover; 1/22/24; 97.

-Pelham Jet Pep; 3071 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/29/24; 97.

-2 Pesos Cantina; 101 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 1/30/24; 97.

-Chicken Salad Chick Lee Branch; 210 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 1/24/24; 97.

-Sprouts Farmers Market Bakery/Deli; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/2/24; 97.

-Sun and C’s LLC DBA Chubbfathers; 1207 First Street North, Alabaster; 1/3/24; 97.

-Paradise Pointe Marine Group, LLC; 231 Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana; 1/19/24; 97.

-Cajun Boys & Our Po Boys; 3120 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 1/9/24; 97.

-Full Moon BBQ – Pelham; 2252 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/30/24; 97.

-Los Michoacanos Bar & Grill LLC; 100 Ferry Road, Columbiana; 1/2/24; 97.

-Creekside Foods LLC; 1020 Oak Mountain State, Pelham; 1/31/24; 97.

-Sonic Drive In 280; 30 Meadowview Drive, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 97.

-Sonic Drive In #3598; 2226 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/17/24; 98.

-Sanpeggio’s Pizza; 50 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 1/12/24; 98.

-Lucky’s Seafood; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 1/4/24; 98.

-McDonald’s #10502; 580 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/17/24; 98.

-Amore Restaurant; 5510 Highway 280 South Suite 1, Birmingham; 1/9/24; 98.

-Grey Bar; 5426 Highway 280 East Suite 4 & 5, Hoover; 1/4/24; 98.

-Donut Joe’s; 3199 Lee Street, Pelham; 1/28/24; 98.

-Shiki Sakura; 27 Olmsted Street, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 98.

-Yan Express; 1948 Highway 31 South, Birmingham, 1/4/24; 98.

-Sprouts Farmers Market; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/2/24; 98.

-Chick-fil-A FSU #3934; 64 Highway 304, Calera; 1/31/24; 98.

-The Anvil Pub & Grill, LLC; 611 Doug Baker Boulevard, Hoover; 1/9/24; 98.

-Proveer at Grande View; 700 Corporate Ridge, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 98.

-Zaxby’s – Calera; 102 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 1/31/24; 98.

-Chick-fil-A at Oak Mountain; 320 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/29/24; 99.

-Jerry’s Kwik Shop of Wilsonville, Inc.; 31195 Highway 25 North, Wilsonville; 1/19/24; 99.

-Arby’s #6469; 571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/10/24; 99.

-Cahaba Valley Elks Lodge #1738; 1738 Morgan Park Drive, Pelham; 1/30/24; 99.

-Chelsea Food Mart; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 1/12/24; 99.

-The Pizza Star; 295 Columbiana Square, Columbiana; 1/2/24; 99.

-Loboda Entertainment, LLC; 5479 Highway 280 Suite 1, Birmingham; 1/9/24; 99.

-Mt Laurel Grocery – Deli; 19 Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham; 1/4/24; 99.

-Publix #1202 Meat Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 99.

-Gordos Market Inc. Deli/Bakery; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 1/30/24; 99.

-The Turn at Shoal Creek; 100 New Williamsburg Drive, Shoal Creek; 1/4/24; 99.

-Oak House; 300 Carlow Lane #114, Birmingham; 1/5/24; 99.

-Arby’s 9006; 1996 County Road 84, Calera; 1/19/24; 99.

-Zenshi @ Publix 1281; 90 Market Place Circle, Calera; 1/17/24; 99.

-Cottage House of Pelham LLC; 3187 Lee Street, Pelham; 1/31/24; 99.

-Natori, LLC; 16054 Highway 280 Suite 300, Chelsea; 1/23/24; 99.

-Whataburger #959; 557 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/10/24; 100.

-Publix #1202 Bakery; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 100.

-Publix #1202 Deli; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 100.

-Publix #1202 Seafood Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 100.

-Fox and Pheasant Bed and Breakfast; 540 Shelby Street, Montevallo; 1/10/24; 100.

-Barb’s Cakes, LLC; 233 Thoroughbred Lane, Alabaster; 1/11/24; 100.

-Just For You Catering; 3569 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/22/24; 100.

-Pinspiration; 201 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 1/11/24; 100.

-AFC Sushi at Publix #1687; 6219 Tattersall Boulevard, Birmingham; 1/18/24; 100.

-City of Westover Mt. Tabor Annex; 4419 Old Highway 28, Westover; 1/23/24; 100.

-University of Montevallo Softball Concessions; 446 Vine Street, Montevallo; 1/26/24; 100.

-University of Montevallo Baseball Concessions; 1242 Middle Street, Montevallo; 1/26/24; 100.

Limited Food

-Greystone Shell; 5408 Highway 280, Hoover; 1/24/24; 91.

-American Fuel; 3850 Highway 25, Montevallo; 1/26/24; 94.

-Quality Inn; 110 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 1/25/24; 96.

-Chelsea Food Shop; 16634 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 1/23/24; 97.

-Mi Ranchito Supermarket Produce; 150 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/25/24; 97.

-Circle K #2723807; 8233 Highway 119, Alabaster; 1/10/24; 97.

-Circle K #2723815/Saboor LLC; 7994 Helena Road, Pelham; 1/4/24; 97.

-Circle K #2704888; 630 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 1/31/24; 98.

-Domino’s Pizza; 125 Buck Creek Plaza, Alabaster; 1/10/24; 98.

-Lucky’s Foodland #449 Produce; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 1/4/24; 98.

-Industrial Food Mart; 151 Industrial Road, Alabaster; 1/17/24; 98.

-Clean Juice Greystone; 6215 Tattersall Boulevard, Hoover; 1/8/24; 98.

-Domino’s DBA Midgette’s Pizza Inc.; 4685 Highway 17, Helena; 1/3/24; 98.

-Mark’s (Andalusia Holden Energy, LLC); 1520 Alabama Highway 70, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 98.

-Quik Trip #7171; 2220 Highway 84, Calera; 1/12/24; 98.

-Papa Johns Pizza – Chelsea; 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea; 1/23/24; 98.

-Yogurt Mountain #3108; 300 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 1/30/24; 99.

-Nutrition Center; 3549 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 1/29/24; 99.

-Dogtown Chevron; 5900 Highway 31, Calera; 1/31/24; 99.

-Publix #1202 Produce; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 100.

-Sprouts Farmers Market Produce; 5265 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 1/2/24; 100.

-Ragtime Cafe Down; 2080 Valleydale Road Suite 11, Hoover; 1/22/24; 100.

-The Petal Cart LLC; 4040 Helena Road, Helena; 1/3/24; 100.

-The Provincial Pub; 108 Mildred Street, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 100.

-Board in Birmingham; 11640 Old Highway 280, Chelsea; 1/12/24; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Gordos Market Inc.; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 1/30/24; 100.

Mobile Food Service

-C’s Cake and Coffee House Mobile; 1241 Valley Street, Montevallo; 1/3/24; 97.

-Dognation/DC Smokehouse; 7850 U.S. Highway 31, Calera; 1/12/24; 98.

-Southern Snow Shaved Ice & Lemon; 132 Highway 87, Calera; 1/11/24; 98.

-Moonpie’s Shaved Ice and Sweet Treats; 209 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 1/9/24; 99.

-Mama Maria/Tacos El Paisano LLC; 50 Griffin Corporation Drive, Chelsea; 1/4/24; 99.

-Taqueria Gama/Antojios Catrachos; 807 1st Street North, Alabaster; 1/8/24; 99.

-Baba Java Coffee Cart; 2007 Old Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 1/22/24; 100.

-Smokey Joe’s BBQ MU/Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 1/17/24; 100.

-Ellie B’s/Chelsea Food Mart; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 1/12/24; 100.

Mobile Food Commissary

La Colonia Mexicana; 111 Railroad Avenue #3, Montevallo; 1/3/24; 94.

Hotel/Motel

-Relax Inn; 11960 Highway 25, Calera; 1/31/24; 91.

-Candlewood Suites Birmingham – Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 1/23/24; 97.

School Lunchroom – Private

-Cornerstone Christian School; 24975 Highway 25, Columbiana; 1/11/24; 97.

-Indian Springs School; 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs; 1/10/24; 98.

-Briarwood Christian School; 6255 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 1/18/24; 99.

-Coosa Valley Academy; 163 Park Street, Harpersville; 1/11/24; 99.

-Hilltop Montessori School; 6 Abbott Square, Birmingham; 1/29/24; 100.

-Joseph Bruno Montessori/Christian; 5509 Timberhill Road, Birmingham; 1/9/24; 100.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Thompson Intermediate School; 1509 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 1/10/24; 95.

-Calera Elementary School; 855 10th Street, Calera; 1/8/24; 98.

-Montevallo High School; 980 Oak Street, Montevallo; 1/11/24; 98.

-Pelham High School; 2500 Panther Circle, Pelham; 1/22/24; 98.

-Greystone Elementary School; 300 Village Street, Hoover; 1/23/24; 99.

-Calera Intermediate School; 8454 Highway 31 South, Calera; 1/9/24; 99.

-Chelsea Middle School; 2321 Highway 39, Chelsea; 1/9/24; 99.

-Chelsea High School; 10510 Highway 11/P.O. Box 6, Chelsea; 1/9/24; 99.

-Creek View Elementary School; 8568 Highway 17, Maylene; 1/10/24; 99.

-Meadow View Elementary School; 2800 Smokey Road, Alabaster; 1/19/24; 99.

-Montevallo Elementary School; 171 Jeter Circle, Montevallo; 1/8/24; 99.

-Oak Mountain Intermediate School; 5486 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 1/23/24; 99.

-Oak Mountain Middle School; 5650 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 1/18/24; 99.

-Pelham Oaks Elementary School; 2200 Highway 33, Pelham; 1/22/24; 99.

-Mt Laurel Elementary School; 1 Jefferson Place, Birmingham; 1/29/24; 99.

-Calera High School; 100 Eagle Drive, Calera; 1/9/24; 99.

-Linda Nolen Learning Center; 2280 Highway 35, Pelham; 1/8/24; 99.

-Pelham Ridge Elementary School; 251 Applegate Parkway, Pelham; 1/8/24; 99.

-Pelham Park Middle School; 2016 Pelham Park Boulevard, Pelham; 1/22/24; 99.

-Spain Park High School; 4700 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 1/24/24; 100.

-Columbiana Middle School; 222 Joinertown Road, Columbiana; 1/19/24; 100.

-Elvin Hill Elementary School; 201 Washington Street, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 100.

-Helena Elementary School; 187 Third Street, Helena; 1/9/24; 100.

-Helena intermediate School; 3500 Highway 52, Helena; 1/9/24; 100.

-Inverness Elementary School; 5251 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 1/26/24; 100.

-Montevallo Middle School; 235 Sanford Street, Montevallo; 1/22/24; 100.

-Oak Mountain Elementary School; 5640 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 1/18/24; 100.

-Oak Mountain High School; 5476 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 1/23/24; 100.

-Shelby County High School; 101 Washington Street, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 100.

-Shelby Elementary School; 19099 Highway 145, Shelby; 1/8/24; 100.

-Career Technical Education Center; 701 Highway 70, Columbiana; 1/18/24; 100.

-Thompson Middle School; 100 Warrior Drive, Alabaster; 1/18/24; 100.

-Vincent High School; 42505 Highway 25, Vincent; 1/10/24; 100.

-Wilsonville Elementary School; 71 School Street, Wilsonville; 1/19/24; 100.

-Riverchase Elementary School; 1950 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 1/22/24; 100.

-Berry Middle School; 4500 Jaguar Drive, Hoover; 1/18/24; 100.

-Bumpus Middle School; 6055 Flemings Parkway, Hoover; 1/26/24; 100.

-Helena Middle School; 1299 Hillsboro Parkway, Helena; 1/10/24; 100.

-Chelsea Park Elementary School; 9000 Chelsea Park, Chelsea; 1/23/24; 100.

-Forest Oaks Elementary School; 1000 Hornet Parkway, Chelsea; 1/23/24; 100.

-Helena High School; 1310 Hillsboro Parkway, Helena; 1/10/24; 100.

-Calera Middle School; 9178 Highway 22, Montevallo; 1/8/24; 100.

-Thompson High School; 1920 Warrior Parkway, Alabaster; 1/18/24; 100.

-Vincent Elementary School; 40800 Highway 25, Vincent; 1/10/24; 100.

Daycare Food Service

-Bright Horizons Day Car; 140 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 1/22/24; 99.

-School for Amazing Kids – Weatherly; 61 Weatherly Club Drive, Alabaster; 1/8/24; 99.

-Chase Youth Center; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 1/9/24; 99.

-Young Impressions Child Care Center; 1321 7th Street SW, Alabaster; 1/5/24; 99.

-Chase Learning Center & Daycare; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 1/8/24; 100.