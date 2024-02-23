Helena unveils sports and leisure complex master plan Published 7:17 am Friday, February 23, 2024

By MACKENZEE SIMMS | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena residents can look forward to a variety of new amenities courtesy of the upcoming Hillsboro Sports Complex.

On Saturday Feb. 17, the Helena City Council reviewed the master plan for the 90 acre sports and leisure complex, in addition to the plans and bid for city hall.

In the master plan, the first phase of construction will feature two championship level baseball fields that can be converted into four youth baseball/softball fields. In addition to 16 tennis courts, the park will include multipurpose fields for different sports such as soccer and football. Walking trails will wind through the whole complex, connecting the trail system to the 9-hole and 18-hole disc golf course that spans the park. Children can also enjoy a splash pad.

According to Helena Mayor Brian Puckett, the city is currently working to arrange all of the plans for the project to ensure that the complex is as affordable to the city as possible.

“What we’re managing right now is the prudence of the financial aspect, so that the community can be assured that we are being fiscally responsible with everything,” Puckett said. “We know that we’re not going to be able to build it all at once just because of the financial constraints, and we never want to put the city in that type of position.”

If everything goes according to plan, clearing of the park will begin in November. Following this, phase one of construction will commence. Phase two of construction will feature four more baseball/softball fields and two more multipurpose fields for football and soccer.

Puckett shared that the Hillsboro Sports Complex is a response to the needs of a growing city and Helena residents.

“The city has been in desperate need of additional fields for years and years for our recreation departments and all the community around us,” Puckett said. “It’s just all coming together to be able to build a great complex for us as a community for our residents to be able to use, but then also to allow us to expand offerings for the city.”

In addition to the city hall project, the Hillsboro Sports Complex is one of the largest projects that the city of Helena has ever undertaken. According to Puckett, the community is excited by the plans.

“The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of this project because we are such a fast growing community,” Puckett said. “There are so many people in youth sports that want to be able to get out and enjoy their time.”

For Puckett, this project represents his hopes for the future of Helena.

“My personal hope is that it truly benefits everyone in the community,” Puckett said. “I mean, that’s my whole goal is to do everything I can to make our city the best it can be.”