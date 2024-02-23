Land transactions for Feb. 5-9 Published 1:48 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 5-9:

Feb. 5

-Wesley C. Wall to Mary C. Long, for $180,000, for Lot 164 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Jason Poe to Dellinger Enterprises LLC, for $190,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Daniel L. Van Houten to Autumn Caldwell, for $445,000, for Lot 9-70 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Byrom Properties LLC to Gunslinger Properties LLC, for $500,000, for Lot 150 in Southlake Park Condominium Fourth Amendment.

-Kenneth G. Woods to Johselyn Cuomo-Gentle, for $819,000, for Lot 101 in Lakewood Estates.

-Aimee Lynn Sims to Matthew Beadlecomb, for $23,000, for Lot A in Russet Bend Second Sector Amended Survey.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Daniel L. Van Houten, for $649,900, for Lot 1-501 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Cally Vickers to Sandra K. Tucker, for $387,500, for Lot 66 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 2 Amended Survey.

-Valleydale Group LLC to Tree Top Investments LLC, for $675,000, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook Professional and Medical Centre 1st Sector.

-Thomas Alan Ritchie to Thomas Alan Ritchie, for $53,340, for Lot 42 in Pumpkin Hollow Condominium Amended Map.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Chang Chun Zou, for $229,000, for Lot 289 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Monica Josephson to Monica Josephson, for $267,280, for Lot 8 in Town of Helena Alabama.

-Sharon B. Mason to John Phillips, for $280,000, for Lot 17 in Eagle Trace Phase 1 Amended and Corrected Map.

-Shirley Dianne Matherly to Scott Matherly, for $275,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Joyce Lutz to Brett Davenport, for $127,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

Feb. 6

-Windsor Court LLC to Nahla Sukkar, for $341,555, for Lot 2 in Windsor Court Phase I.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gregory David Hulsey, for $767,059.50, for Lot 242 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Hetavi Shah, for $408,245, for Lot 7 in Palmer Cove a Condominium.

-Manh Truong to Manh Truong, for $844,300, for Lot 1025 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Yakima Fowler Porter, for $650,000, for Lot 111 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Robert W. Baumgartner to Terry E. Ray, for $15,000, for Lot 19 in Silverleaf Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 18A, 19 & 20 and property of Section 18, Township 20, Range 2 West.

-Terry E. Ray to Robert W. Baumgartner, for $5,000, for Lot 18 in Silverleaf Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 18A, 19, and 20 and property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Nolan Gregg Vinson, for $300,015, for Lot 428 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Darryl Gregory Geary, for $549,900, for Lot 730 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Christopher Johnson, for $312,175, for Lot 429 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jevon Reynolds, for $248,995, for Lot 404 in Springs Crossing Sector 4 Final Plat.

-Albert S. Burnette to Kenneth J. Cush, for $180,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Sarah L. Seale to Fred Wayne Horton, for $140,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Jeffery A. Serio, for $59,000, for Lot 6 in High Hampton Estates.

-Jeffrey D. Palmer to Ryan Nash, for $210,000, for Lot 567 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Albert S. Burnette to Kenneth J. Cush, for $605,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Gabriel Coston to Mark A. Sanders, for $98,000, for Lot 21 in Shelby Shores.

-Mohammad Uddin to Matthew Long, for $230,000, for Lot 320 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 Second Addition.

-LD Property Investments LLC to Ryan P. Fagerstrom, for $486,900, for Lot 157 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-MDL Investments LLC to Goshen Investment Partners LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 26 in Valley Forge.

-Joe C. Craddock to Stephen Taylor Gunnels, for $23,088.75, for Lot 2 in Craddock Subdivision.

-Margaret M. Garner to S Nails & Spa LLC, for $539,900, for Lots 33, 34 and part of Lot 35 in Nickerson Scott Survey.

-William D. Yates to Trevor Wayne Raia, for $270,000, for Lot 32 in Shalimar Point.

-Valley National Bank to Pingree 2000 Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $700,000, for Lot 1 in Parkside Village Phase I Final Plat and property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Feb. 7

-Jay O. Nesmith to William D. Yates, for $299,900, for Lot 41 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6 Resurvey.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Bridgetopis Too LLC, for $2,480,000, for Lots 124, 127, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 167, 170, 171, 174, 175 and 176 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Melissa M. Montz to Thomas G. Gambill, for $485,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Howard Hill Cannady to Allen Hughes, for $10,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Dunstons Map of Calera.

-John Moore to John Moore, for $46,040, for Lot 950 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 2.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jackie Quinn, for $443,481, for Lot 210 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Donna M. Palmer to Donna M. Palmer, for $119,000, for Lot 73 in Applegate Manor.

-Brandon Brooks to Nicholas O. Baugh, for $479,900, for Lot 303 in Eagle Point 3rd Sector Phase 2.

-Melissa Grelier to Sandra T. Ridgeway, for $655,000, for Lot 27 in Parc at Greystone.

-JOCO Holdings LLC to Hannah H. Johnson, for $216,000, for Lot 14 in Village at Parish Resurvey.

-James Dwight Fannin to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $153,500, for Lot 40 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Mia Abrams to WSH Holdings LLC, for $177,000, for Lot 907 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Robert E. Kent to Robert E. Kent, for $447,800, for Lot 2 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Phillip Bradford, for $683,801, for Lot 108 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Christopher M. Groth, for $737,834, for Lot 209 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Tonya M. Talley to Chardra Farley Carter, for $315,000, for Lot 905 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium Seventh Amended Plat.

-Patricia McCullers Stokes to Michael Zachary Martin, for $267,000, for Lot 27 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Plat.

-Ronen Goffer Romano to Trevion M. Moore, for $375,000, for Lot 1928 in Old Cahaba Phase V First Addition.

-Seth A. Perkins to George Ray Singer, for $279,900, for Lot 513 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

Feb. 8

-Bullet Coffee Company LLC to Prickett Partners LLLP, for $950,000, for Lot 3 in Brook Highland Plaza Triangle Resurvey of Lot 3.

-VB Six LLC to Marcus A. Owens, for $205,000, for Lot 324 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Malcolm Scot Newton to Jada M. Chapman, for $275,000, for Lot 20 in Shalimar Point.

-Leonard Ou-Tim to June Ou-Tim, for $761,115, for Lot 69 in Southlake First Addition.

-Adam Erhard Metzger to Richard Adrey, for $575,000, for Lot 1026 in Highland Lakes 10th Sector Phase I.

-Robert McConnell to Barbara Ann Hutchison, for $380,000, for Lot 42 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Village at Meadowbrook LLC to Mitchell Investments Properties LLC, for $2,869,880, for Lot 1 in Village at Lee Branch Sector 2.

-Freda Bookout Cannon to Taiye Atilola, for $275,000, for Lot 38 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Brian C. Cramer to Cheyanne M. Garcia, for $625,000, for Lot 3 in Lake Kathryn.

-Attic Plus Storage Properties III LLP to Shelby County, for $175,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Katie&Co Investments LLC to Emma Catherine Storm, for $279,000, for Lot 32 in Bermuda Lake Estates Second Sector Amended Map.

Feb. 9

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Barbara Quash, for $231,400, for Lot 105 in Camden Park Phase Three Sector One.

-Anita Elizabeth Shoemaker Schmitt to Anita Elizabeth Shoemaker Schmitt, for $369,000, for Lot 911 in Forest Parks 9th Sector.

-Bobby L. Hoyle to Cory Williams, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Hoyle Family Subdivision.

-Charles D. Galloway to Sandra C. Anderson, for $385,000, for Lot 17 in Oak Glen Second Sector.

-Samantha Hoke Minor to Andrew M. Lloyd, for $355,000, for Lot 218 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Christy Michelle Craton to Ruth M. Betts, for $269,000, for Lot 2-40 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Farr R. Shell to Carly Atkisson, for $287,900, for Lot 91 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Jonathan Webb to Andrew Ryan Crouch, for $185,000, for Lot 42 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Clinton Jackson Carlisle to Benjamin G. Goss, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jimmy Wayne Davis to Vicky D. Reeves, for $58,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Aaron S. Gunn to Landyn M. Chadwick, for $110,150, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Melanie R. Eaton to Nathan Mark Renew, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Amberley Woods 3rd Sector Phase 1.

-Gunnar Pierce to Jay O. Nesmith, for $373,000, for Lot 1321 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Cynthia P. Hardy to Cynthia P. Hardy, for $411,200, for Lot 4122 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Sixseven C. LLC to Rivers and Roads Boat and RV Repair, for $25,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.